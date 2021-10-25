Cyclists demonstrate using life jackets in Paseo de Montejo to demand road safety

The mobilization has the objective of create awareness and promoting the Citizen Law initiative: Everardo Flores

Merida, Yucatan, (October 25, 2021).- This morning, from 9 a.m., cyclists with a life preserver around their waist gathered at the Monument to the Fatherland to pedal to the Remate del Paseo de Montejo, joining the national demonstration carried out at the same time in more than 20 cities, demanding compliance with the General Law of Mobility and Road Safety.

The Cicloturixes association, in the voice of its leader, Everardo Flores Gómez, explained that this mobilization consists of promoting and putting pressure on the Senate for this initiative of Citizen Law that, he emphasized, they have been working for more than five months.

The request is that it be approved as soon as possible because in Mexico 44 people die every day, he estimated, adding motorcyclists, pedestrians, cyclists, which add up to 16,000 deaths each year. “This number can be reduced and deaths can be totally avoided if we have a general law that approves the regulations.”

He calculated that, in the case of Yucatán, speaking only of cyclists, there are 40 who lose their lives each year due to road accidents, an average of three people per month; “These are figures that we obtain through press releases, this means that there is a black figure that we are not considering.”

He stressed that, regardless of what happens at the federal level, it is essential in Yucatan to pass a new mobility law, and the demonstration from the Monument to the Homeland to the Paseo de Montejo Remate was, in turn, a call to the local council to approve this, including a new traffic regulation.

The lifeguards they were wearing, he said, were a symbolic demonstration of what they see in the law as “an instrument that can save lives.”

One of the main objectives highlighted by the representative of CicloTurixes is to reduce the speed of the cars, “it is not possible that we have cars at excessive speed at all hours”; reason for which they want to approve traffic regulations and fines.

“The normal thing today is precisely the excess of speed in all the streets, which is a terrible experience for cyclists, this must come to an end,” Everardo Flores Gómez concluded.

Source: La Jornada Maya

