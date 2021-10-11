Cuban baseball players defect during U-23 tournament in Mexico

Cuban officials called the players’ actions during the World Cup for athletes under the age of 23 “vile abandonments”, state media report.
The rest of the team, which originally had 24 players, will return on Monday.
Cuban athletes have a long history of defecting while competing abroad.
Baseball players often leave to sign up with Major League Baseball (MLB) clubs in the US, as strained relations between the US and Cuba prevent them from taking part in a regular hiring process.
The statement by Cuba’s National Sports Institute, published on the official JIT website and quoted by the Associated Press news agency, did not name the players who had stayed in Mexico.
But baseball journalist Francys Romero said a total of 12 players had defected.
A deal that allowed some Cuban players to sign with MLB clubs was canceled by President Donald Trump in 2018, in an attempt to pressure the island’s Communist government to implement political changes. The agreement meant athletes no longer had to abscond and leave Cuba illegally.
Source: BBC
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
