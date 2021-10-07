CREO MX 2021 trains one thousand Yucatecan entrepreneurs

Mérida, Yucátan, (October 07, 2021).- The Mexico Competitiveness Center (CCMX), an initiative of the Mexican Business Council in alliance with the Yucatecan Institute of Entrepreneurs (IYEM), led the CREO MX Yucatán 2021 event, with the aim of promoting small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) and Yucatecan entrepreneurs, through the strengthening of their business skills with access to theoretical-practical tools and with training from companies such as Gentera, Compartamos Banco, Mobility ADO, as well as the Yucatecan Kekén company, and the Association of Internet MX.

During the inauguration of the event, the Secretary of Economic Development of Yucatán, Ernesto Herrera Novelo, highlighted that thanks to the collaboration and the vision of inclusion of large Mexican companies, many of which are established in Yucatán, the dreams of many entrepreneurs are becoming a reality and small and medium-sized companies, inviting them to participate in economic growth throughout the country, and recognized the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Bepensa, Fernando Ponce García, as an ambassador for this type of initiative in the country.

For his part, Antonio González, general director of the IYEM, thanked the CCMX for the possibility of bringing programs to the state that contribute to the development of capacities and commercial linkage of companies in order to achieve equitable, sustainable growth and development.

(Photo: Abraham Bote)

He stressed that “CREO MX is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs and businessmen who want to link up to promote their projects.”

Juan Carlos Ostolaza, general director of the CCMX highlighted that year after year coordinates the joint work between the CCMX and the government of Yucatán has been strengthened through the Ministry of Economic Development and the Yucatecan Institute of Entrepreneurs.

“We have managed to develop more than 120 Yucatecan SMEs since 2016, and more than 100 SMEs have been trained through the Entrepreneur program,” he added.



He pointed out that the generation of new business opportunities for Yucatecan entrepreneurs and SMEs is a priority within the activities carried out between the public and private initiative.

“From the CCMX, our linking program has allowed us to carry out more than 150 business meetings for SMEs with large companies such as: GEPP, Bepensa, Cemex, Kekén, Oxxo, Cinépolis, among others. And today, CREO MX is an example of the work that we will continue to carry out as a team with the government of Yucatán. “





(Photo: Abraham Bote)

The CREO MX Yucatán 2021 edition will be available on its online platform.

