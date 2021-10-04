Covid pandemic has generated millionaire costs for insurance companies in Yucatan

The spill of the insurance companies in the state during the 15 months of the pandemic amounts to just over 787.9 million pesos (38 million USD)

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 04, 2021).- Covid is about to become the most costly catastrophe for the insurance sector in Mexico, according to the Mexican Association of Insurance Institutions ( AMIS ).

Care in private hospitals

According to data from the group, until September 2, 783 patients have been treated in private hospitals of the entity for Covid.

For each one, an average of 494 thousand pesos (24,000 USD) has been covered, for a total of 387 million (19 million USD). The highest cost for a hospitalization case that has been paid was 33 million 895 thousand 462 pesos.

Regarding coverage for deaths, 400.9 million pesos have been paid for 1,707 life insurance. In this area, the average cost is 234 thousand 881 pesos.

So far, the outpatient cost of coronavirus care, that is, from entry to exit to a hospital, is 24,477 pesos.

The price of care for a person in a private hospital with an insurance policy is 546 thousand 819 pesos.

Therefore, the spill of the insurers in the entity during the 15 months of the pandemic amounts to just over 787.9 million pesos or the equivalent of approximately 39 million 395 thousand US dollars, considering the exchange rate at 20 pesos per dollar.

More insurance hiring

Norma Alicia Rosas, general director of the organization, reported that derived from the pandemic and the rebound in cases from June to date, the contracting of insurance, both for medical and life expenses, has increased from 30 to 40%.

“in the past, agents did the sales work for this type of insurance and now people look to us to request quotes. This phenomenon was due to the complicated situation of public hospitals ”, she pointed out.

Alyn Ávila recalled the importance of having insurance in the current coronavirus pandemic and indicated that to hire it only requires the INE credential, proof of address, and filling out the insurance application. The procedure is carried out in a maximum time of five days.

“Timely medical attention through insurance contributes to reducing the mortality rate. It is important to point out that certain requirements must be met regarding the health status of the person at the time of contracting the product, which can be consulted with your insurance agent ”, she concluded.

