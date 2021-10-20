Costa Rica congress approves legalization of marijuana for medicinal use

SAN JOSE, October 20, 2021 (Reuters) – Costa Rica’s Congress on Tuesday approved the legalization of marijuana for medicinal purposes, despite opposition from conservative groups and President Carlos Alvarado who still needs to put his stamp of approval on the law.
The law allows for the production and processing of cannabis, but does not regulate its recreational use.
Independent lawmaker Zoila Volio, who backed the law and called the move a milestone, said it would not open the floodgates to increased drug use in Costa Rica.
“I trust that President Alvarado has understood that and will not veto it,” said Volio.
If Alvarado vetoes the law, lawmakers would need to again vote on it and approve it with a qualified majority.
Source: Reuters
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Heavy rains are expected to hit Mérida
Call to the general public to.
-
Compost can reduce trash going to landfills
50 percent of household garbage belongs.
-
Breast cancer cases double in Yucatán, these are the symptoms and risk factors
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 20, 2021).- In Yucatán,.
-
A 20-year-old woman with no comorbidities, among the Covid deaths this Tuesday in Yucatán
Coronavirus cases on October 19th; 146.
-
Texas plane crash: 21 people safely escape fiery wreck (VIDEO)
The plane was departing from an.
-
Festival de las Animas Mérida 2021, from October 24th to November 2nd
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 19, 2021).- At.
-
Great discovery in Yucatan! Underground connection between a cenote and a cave
Nine marine species and cave paintings.
-
John Kerry, US Climate Representative, defends clean energy before AMLO´s electric reform
“The move to a clean economy.
-
Quintana Roo Hotels lose half of their guests to Airbnb
Entrepreneurs from the south of the.
-
Relatives of María José fear that she has been a victim of femicide in northern Mérida neighborhood
Despite the fact that yesterday it.
Leave a Comment