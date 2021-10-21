Cost of Tortilla surges as LP gas prices continue to rise

Given the variation in the cost of inputs, especially LP gas, the increase in the price of Tortilla would take effect by the end of the year.

Mérida, Yucatán.- Faced with variations in certain inputs and LP gas, which has increased by an average of 35 percent in the last two and a half months, the delegation of the National Chamber of the Masa and Tortilla Production Industry (Cniptm) in Yucatán, is analyzing new adjustments to the price of the product, an increase that could be presented in the final stretch of the year and whose amount will depend on the financial situation of each partner and producer.

In a document sent this Wednesday to the Federal Consumer Attorney, Francisco Ricardo Sheffield Padilla, the chamber informs that it has given special follow-up to the behavior of LP gas, where it has detected an increase in the price per municipality of up to 3.96 pesos per liter, which has caused an increase in the cost of production and therefore, an adjustment to the cost of tortillas.

The president of the group, Andres Fernando Monsivais Rodriguez, requested Profeco to follow up on the increase of this input, because when adjusting the cost of tortillas, consumers will “throw themselves” on the industrialists, pointing out that they are increasing the cost in an unjustified way, although the reality is that production costs are increasingly higher.

“The tortilla price is compared to the cost of the commercial chains, but this is a discriminatory act because these companies have greater capital and because of their high consumption, the flour companies offer them a price up to 40 percent lower than any other dough and tortilla industry,” he said.

In this way, the millers’ leader explained that the new adjustment in the cost of this product could be made during the rest of October, November, or December, and although there is no rate as such since there will be those who have already made the increase, they will try not to affect the consumers’ pockets.

He exemplified that in some businesses, such as the one he owns, the cost of tortillas ranges between 24 pesos, and for the time being no increases will be made, but there are other mills where the price is at 20 or 22 pesos and they will choose to raise it to 24 or 25 pesos, which will depend on their production costs.

