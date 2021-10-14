Coparmex Mérida declares itself totally against AMLO’s Electricity Reform

COPARMEX Mérida is an employer union of voluntary affiliation, with legal personality and its own assets, made up of more than 500 companies from all sectors, lines and sizes of the economy.

Merida, Yucatan; October 14, 2021 (ACOM) .- The Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic of the State of Yucatán, (Coparmex) issued a letter addressed to the eleven federal legislators representing the state demanding dialogue between the parliament open to the initiative of the Law of Energy Reform promoted by the federal government.

Fernando Ponce Díaz, president of this body stressed the national position of the Private Initiative against this proposal that modifies articles 25, 27 and 28 of the Constitution and grant the energy rectory to the parastatal CFE, which establishes an “open violation to international treaties, as well as the pulverization of free competition and benefits for society.

The president of Coparmex marked as a position his rejection of this initiative and stressed that it represents a clear setback for Mexico since the reality of the country is very different from the ideological objectives of the party in power and the national vision that they are trying to enforce for all Mexicans.

The letter addressed to the 11 federal representatives -5 from PAN, 3 from the PVE, 1 from the Citizen Movement, one from the PRI, and 1 from Morena, establishes that the government monopoly that is intended to be given to the CFE and limiting the participation of the private sector would negatively impact private investment, both domestic and foreign, significantly reducing the growth potential of the national economy.

In Yucatán, 25 renewable energy projects were proposed to be concluded in 2024 and 18 of these are stopped due to the legislative changes that were tried to be imposed in this government and that have been lost due to judicial aspects. Reducing costs in electricity rates would cause an increase in government subsidies paid by taxpayers to the detriment of public finances.

In 2016, Mexico signed as one of the countries that pledged to reduce greenhouse gases by 35% by 2024 with the Paris Agreement. However, the objectives of this reform are contrary to these principles and are directly attentive to combating climate change.

For this reason, the Private Initiative of Yucatán requests the open and broad discussion of the economic sectors, actors, and specialists in energy matters, as well as civil society, to present a position before the changes that are intended to be imposed that result in a broad setback for the Yucatecan society and the rest of Mexico.

For 15 years, the business sector of Yucatan has insisted before the federal authorities on the reduction of electricity rates that impact the production process and the pockets of Yucatecans who pay up to 17 percent more expensive rates than in the rest of the country.

Ponce Díaz argued that there is a persecution against the business sector that they accuse of holding back social achievements, as is the case with LP gas rates.

“The IP will continue to fight for free competition and not go back decades of progress and democratic achievements in favor of better services, attention, and competitiveness in favor of the Yucatecan society,” he said.

As confirmed by Coparmex, none of the eleven representatives has responded or issued any position on the request of the business sector, so they will wait to establish the next determination in the response of the legislators.

Source: Reporteros Hoy

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







