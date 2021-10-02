Consul of the United States in Mérida visits the SSP Yucatán facility

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 02, 2021).- The Secretary of Public Security, Luis Felipe Saidén Ojeda, received the Consul General of the United States in Mérida Dorothy Ngutter at the corporation building today.

The American diplomat made a courtesy visit in which she learned about the Police Monitoring and Intelligence Unit (UMIPOL) and the advanced technologies that the Police Institution has, both in radiocommunications and video surveillance, as well as in investigations and crime prevention. In the same way, she went through the construction of what will be the new C-5i.

Commander Saidén Ojeda explained to the US Consul the protocols that are followed for receiving and handling anonymous complaints and emergency calls to 089 and 911, respectively.

The Secretary of Public Security also spoke about the programs and actions of the State Government to preserve and strengthen public security in Yucatán, for the benefit of citizens and national and foreign visitors.

The head of the SSP recognized the support that Yucatán has received from the United States government through the Merida Initiative, among which are dogs and vehicles for the Canine Unit (K-9), as well as shooting simulation teams. vehicle management, Police Training Courses, International updates, and Exchange Seminars, among many others.

