Commercial exhibition ‘Yucatán Expone’ opens in Gran Plaza, Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, October 30, 2021 (ACOM) – Artisans from the municipalities of Tekax, Progreso, Sinanché, and Mérida participate in the commercial exhibition ‘Yucatán Expone’ in which they offer honey, yarn and clothing, basketry, preserves and sweets, wood carving, bone, and other crafts, in the Gran Plaza for three days, until Sunday, October 31st.

In total, there are 30 artisans who work in micro-companies and who seek to reactivate the economy of their municipalities, offering a wide variety of local products made by goldsmiths, artisans, seamstresses, and cooks from the state.

‘Yucatán Expone’ is a platform promoted by the State Secretary for Economic Development and that proposes alternatives for the dissemination, sale, and commercialization of the crafts that are made in the municipalities.

On this occasion, on the top floor of the aforementioned shopping plaza, stands were placed that will be active from this Friday until Sunday, October 31, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The participants exhibit and sell products such as footwear, sauces, hammocks, guayaberas, condiments, creams, wood carving, honey, and its derivatives, embroidery, accessories for pets, and henequen products.

