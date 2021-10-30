Commercial exhibition ‘Yucatán Expone’ opens in Gran Plaza, Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, October 30, 2021 (ACOM) – Artisans from the municipalities of Tekax, Progreso, Sinanché, and Mérida participate in the commercial exhibition ‘Yucatán Expone’ in which they offer honey, yarn and clothing, basketry, preserves and sweets, wood carving, bone, and other crafts, in the Gran Plaza for three days, until Sunday, October 31st.
In total, there are 30 artisans who work in micro-companies and who seek to reactivate the economy of their municipalities, offering a wide variety of local products made by goldsmiths, artisans, seamstresses, and cooks from the state.
‘Yucatán Expone’ is a platform promoted by the State Secretary for Economic Development and that proposes alternatives for the dissemination, sale, and commercialization of the crafts that are made in the municipalities.
On this occasion, on the top floor of the aforementioned shopping plaza, stands were placed that will be active from this Friday until Sunday, October 31, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The participants exhibit and sell products such as footwear, sauces, hammocks, guayaberas, condiments, creams, wood carving, honey, and its derivatives, embroidery, accessories for pets, and henequen products.
Source: Reporteros hoy
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
For Hanal Pixan, people return to markets in Mérida
Tenants of the Lucas de Gálvez.
-
The Catholic roots of Halloween, the Vigil of All Saints’ Day (VIDEO)
In the modern world, and especially.
-
Man dressed as Joker injures 17 on Tokyo Subway
A man dressed as Batman’s Joker.
-
Bill Gates celebrates his 66th birthday with Jeff Bezos at an intimate party in Turkey
Bill Gates, formerly the richest man in.
-
In four decades, HIV/AIDS has killed at least 700,000 Americans, COVID-19 has killed more in two years
COVID-19 has killed approximately 750,000 Americans.
-
Gonzalo Rocha inaugurates in Mérida ‘Life is worth nothing’
Merida, Yucatan, (October 30, 2021).- The.
-
Mexican Congress of Speleology begins in Playa del Carmen
Experts have mapped 70 caves where.
-
29 states of the Republic have changed to green in the epidemiological traffic light
Learn about the epidemiological traffic light.
-
Yucatan Congress approves Environmental Law
With 21 votes in favor and.
-
Climate expert says Wall Street will be underwater
Klaus Jacob has been studying climate.
Leave a Comment