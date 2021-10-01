Clean energy, opportunity to lower electricity costs in Yucatán

Hopefully the plants that the Federal Government will build run on gas: Vila Dosal

Merida, Yucatan, (October 01, 2021).- During the inauguration of the ‘Conéctate al Planeta’ conferences, Expo Foro de Energía Yucatán 2021, chaired by the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry (Canacintra), different voices agreed on the importance of joining the 2030 Agenda with renewable energies, at the same time as this provides an opportunity to lower electricity costs in the entity.

The governor of Yucatán, Mauricio Vila Dosal, pointed out that the federal government made a commitment, through the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) to build two combined-cycle plants (natural gas and diesel) in the state, one of them in Mérida, which will have 521 megawatts of installed capacity, and another in Valladolid, with a capacity of 1,37 megawatts of installed capacity.

Look in the medium-term decrease in the cost of energy in the state with this boost to clean energy; Although growth in this sense has been slowed down due to the pandemic, with 727 million dollars in investments for wind farms in Tizimín, Dzilam de Bravo, Progreso of 84, 70 and 90 megawatts of capacity and photovoltaic systems in Progreso, San Ignacio and Peto of 18 and 38 megawatts that together generate 300 megawatts, the creation of this type of energy had been exceeded by 43 percent, representing 25 percent of Yucatecan consumption.

Renán Barrera Concha, municipal president of Mérida, said that “we are totally convinced of the importance of moving towards a safer future that always favors practices linked to sustainable development from all areas and from all perspectives.”

He found the forum as an opportunity to connect with the planet and raise awareness to work in its favor, as he assured that it is not only about lowering the electricity figures, but also about stopping having the highest rates in the entire country, such as is the current situation.

This, he pointed out, requires a collective vision with specific goals to monitor the achievements; “Today more than ever industrialists, producers, governments, we are clear that nature is not an inexhaustible source of resources and that is why it is urgent that we all ensure protection and rational use.”

He cited the statistics of the International Energy Agency, where they estimate that renewable energies in the global electricity supply will go from 26 percent in 2018 to 44 in 2040 and two-thirds of the increase in demand will be satisfied mainly through wind and solar.

“The actions that are taken today will allow future generations to have a better future.”

Jorge Charruf Cáceres, president of Canacintra Yucatán also shared the interest in reducing energy costs, which he finds possible with alignment with the objectives of the 2030 Agenda, promoting the transition to clean energy in conjunction with the government and private initiative.

Enoch Castellanos Pérez, national president of Canacintra, contributed that “there are many sources of energy, only that they have not been discovered,” he said, pointing out that a problem can be taken as an opportunity, since Yucatán has restrictions regarding access to energy and, therefore, consequently very high costs.

He also stated that the energy issue has to be seen as part of the 2030 Agenda, that is, affordable and non-polluting energy. Currently, he explained, about 80 percent of the energy produced is with fossil fuels, situations that he said have to change. “Find out how we can change what we have and move forward.”

Source: La jornada maya

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments