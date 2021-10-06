Ciudad el Carmen will pay tribute to those who died from Covid-19, with sand sculptures

Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche, (October 05, 2021).- As part of the activities on the occasion of the Day of the Dead, the City Council of Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche, will pay a tribute to the people of the municipality who have died from the Covid-19 pandemic, with an exhibition of sand sculptures, this was announced by the municipal president, Pablo Gutiérrez Lazarus.

He announced that this Tuesday the artists who will be carrying out these sculptures will arrive on the island.

The mayor announced who will make up his administration, being the president of the Board of DIF Carmen, Rosemarie Lazarus Jaber; the director of the DIF, Diana Villanueva Badillo; Gladys Sofía Rivera López, head of the Municipal Institute for Women; Alfredo Domínguez, head of the Social Welfare Coordination; Rosa Badillo Becerra, Director of Education and Culture; and Erick Jalil Velázquez Ocampo, director of the Carmen Institute of Sports and Youth (Indejucar).

Also taking part in this management will be Adriana García Arjona, Director of Public Works; Eli García Basto, director of Urban Development; José Salvador Gómez Hernández, head of the Municipal Drinking Water System; Julio César Villanueva Peña, director of Civil Protection.

Source: La Jornada Maya

