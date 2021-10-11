Citizens complain about the lack of medicines at Campeche’s Issste clinics

The AMLO administration is now known for creating an alarming shortage of medicines at government hospitals nationwide.
Campeche, (October 11, 2021).- The complaints against the ISSSTE Clinic “Dr. Patricio Trueba de Regil ”in Campeche, because just last week a group of heirs gathered at the door to express their disagreement about the cut-off of appointments in the Family Medicine area, since the beginning of the pandemic the care for only 20 patients, and, as if that were not enough, the decision was currently made to attend only the first 4 in line.
In the same way, some citizens, after leaving their medical consultation in this hospital, denounced that it is not only the lack of medicines and appointments that afflicts many beneficiaries but that now even the lack of office supplies hinders the work of all medical personnel.
This situation has fed up hundreds of families who come to consult, since there are no medicines for their ailments, they end up solving them out of their pockets, which is a real tragedy, given the economic conditions they are going through due to the health emergency, on the other hand, workers also raised their voices because they have run out of prescription blocks so they have to print them to deliver to the right holders, however, this issue is also a matter of concern because there is no toner in the printers either.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Ancestral wisdom, an exhibition at the Great Museum of the Maya World
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 11, 2021).- With.
-
Planting trees helps prevent floods in Mérida, expert says
José Enrique Collado declared that they.
-
Due to Ejidal land conflicts, Dzibilchaltún has been closed to tourism for 3 months
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 11, 2021).- The.
-
AMLO´s Maya Train Project in Yucatan has advanced barely 10 percent
The Territorial liaison of the Maya.
-
Tracking The Dark Fleet of Illegal Fisheries
Dark fleets – illegal fishing vessels.
-
Maya train will boost development in communities of the Puuc Route
YUCATAN, (October 11, 2021).- Families that.
-
Cuban baseball players defect during U-23 tournament in Mexico
Cuban officials called the players’ actions.
-
Mexico’s corn imports could break annual record
Mexico’s imports of corn, mostly from.
-
Social events organizers, happy with the epidemiological traffic light change and with the increase in capacity
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 11, 2021).- The.
-
IMF Urges Mexico to Curb Refining Plans, Warns of Policy Uncertainty Weighing on Investment (Opinion)
BY CHRISTOPHER LENTON In the midst of.
Leave a Comment