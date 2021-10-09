Citizen complaint prevents the construction of a new spur in Chelem, Yucatan

Progreso, Yucatan, (October 09, 2021).- After a citizen complaint published on social media on Friday, October 8th, the Progreso Ecological Police stopped the construction of a spur on a Chelem beach.

Citizens shared videos of the moment when workers began the construction of the spur, very common on the Yucatecan coast, where they are built with the belief that they help prevent beach erosion.

This is relative because in a small area where the spur is built the sand remains in its place, but in larger surrounding areas around the spur, erosion increases.

In order for them to fully fulfill their function, they have to be built on certain sites determined by specialists.

However, the uncontrolled and illegal construction of the spurs have caused a lot of damage to the Yucatan coast, mainly in the area of ​​the corridor of summer houses, particularly between Chuburná Puerto and Chelem.

Source: Yucatan ahora

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments