Christie’s to auction David Hockney’s work for an estimated price of 8 million euros

October 12, 2021.- The Christie’s house will auction the work of David Hockney for the first time on October 15 “ Guest House Garden ” , with an estimated price of up to 7 million pounds (8.26 million euros).

Works by other contemporary artists such as Jean-Michel Basquiat, Banksy, and Cecily Brown, which can be seen at Christie’s London headquarters from this Saturday, October 10th.

Also noteworthy are the works that the artist Stanley Donwood created to illustrate the albums Kid A (2000) and Amnesiac (2001) by the British band Radiohead.

Hockney’s painting, “ Guest House Garden “, represents one of the painter’s gardens at his home in Los Angeles (United States). The British artist began painting this painting during one of his exhibitions at the National Gallery in London in 2000.

Work is one of the turning points in a process of evolution of his style. Hockney began to incorporate references from 20th-century authors, evolved in his use of color, and delved into the loose brushstrokes that define it.

“ The most special thing about this painting is how vibrant and energetic the canvas is. It is a wonderful painting, it really immerses you, makes you feel the rays of the sun, and makes you want to be in California ”, the auction director, Tessa Lord, affirms in an interview with Efe.

This work, which stands out for the use of a vibrant palette, with daring brushstrokes, appears for the first time on the market since it was acquired in 2001 by its current owner.

Hockney, born in 1937 in Bradford (United Kingdom), is one of the most prominent painters of English “pop art” . He studied at the Royal College of Art in London and during his beginnings, he had a great influence from the painter Francis Bacon.

Another of the works to be auctioned at Christie’s is the Basquiat “ Because It Hurts The Lungs ” whose starting price is between 7 and 10 million pounds (from 8.2 to 11.7 million euros).

Lord describes this canvas as ” a tapestry of different references, ” as it includes notes by the Renaissance genius Leonardo da Vinci, an excerpt from Sophocles’ Greek tragedy “Ajax, or touches of jazz from the 1940s, while the artist treats to capture the New York of the 1980s.

The artist Cecily Brown, for her part, donated the work ” There Will Be Blue Birds “, valued between 500,000 and 700,000 pounds (from 588,000 to 824,000 euros), to raise funds for the organization “Client Earth”, which fights against climate change.

Source: Vanguardia

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







