Christian Nodal’s Mexican Regional Music concert in Mérida postponed for 2022

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 26, 2021).- The company ESPEN – Espectáculos Peninsulares announced that the performance of singer-songwriter Christian Nodal, which was scheduled for October 29 in Mérida, was postponed to early 2022.

In the statement, the organizers mention that “given the recent changes announced in the protocols of the Ministry of Health of the State of Yucatan, we inform you that the event has had to be postponed and we are waiting for the State health authorities to tell us the new protocols to be able to schedule the exact date of the concert, which will be at the beginning of 2022 at the Kukulkán stadium facilities ”.

As of December 1st, you can request a refund of the tickets, and for this it is necessary to send an email to servicioalcliente@tusboletos.mx.

Since its announcement, the Nodal concert had faced speculation, due to the lack of permits from the authorities, given the restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic that prevail in Yucatan, which prevent the holding of massive events such as a concert of this magnitude.

Although they never obtained permits, the organizers continued with the sale of tickets, perhaps in the hope that the restrictions would be relaxed, but this ultimately did not happen.

Christian Nodal’s concert in Mérida was going to take place this coming October 29 and even the singer himself had sent a few words to the Yucatecan public.

Source: Yucatan ahora

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments