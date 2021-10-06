Chichén Itzá, the most visited Prehispanic City in the Country

YUCATAN, (October 06, 2021).- Until the third quarter of the year, Chichén Itzá became the most visited pre-Columbian city in the country, because of every three people who went to the archaeological sites, one went to the sacred city of the ancient Maya in Yucatán, revealed the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).

While Dzibilchaltún was located in twelfth place, even though it has been closed for just over three months.

In the third quarter of 2021, in Yucatan, archaeological and museum tourism continued to rise, with the arrival of about 1.4 million tourists to sites of interest open to the public, while at the national level, attendance is below the figure registered from January to September 2020.

According to the INAH, in the third quarter of the year, f4,304,945 people visited the country’s museums and archaeological sites, a figure that is 33.7 percent lower than the same period in 2020, when the sum was six million 495 thousand 377 tourists.

Of the total number of walkers, two million 743 thousand 509 were national tourists, 63.73 percent and one million 561 thousand 436 were foreigners, 36.27 percent.

As a result of the pandemic, only seven of the 17 archaeological sites open to the public are currently operating in Yucatán.

At the national level, as of last June, Chichén Itzá is the most visited archaeological heritage area with one million 136 thousand 59 walkers, 31.14 percent of the total, followed by Tulum, with 692 thousand 923 tourists, 18.99 percent, and Teotihuacan, with 511 thousand 511 people, the 14.02 percentage.

While Uxmal was located in seventh national place, with 2.99 percent of the national total; Ek’Balam is in eighth place, 1.73 percent; Mayapán is in the eleventh step, 0.76 percent, and Dzibilchaltún, in the twelfth position, with 0.72 percent; Izamal, in 19th place, with 0.55 percent, and Xkambó, in 22nd place, with 0.43 percent.

