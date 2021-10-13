Chetumal announces the 4th edition of the “Mayas and Pirates” Aquatic, Cultural and Sports Festival

Chetumal, (October 13, 2021).- On Friday, October 22nd, Saturday the 23rd and Sunday the 24th, the fourth edition of the “Mayas y Piratas” Aquatic, Cultural and Sports Festival will take place in the Bay of Chetumal.

At a press conference, held on Monday, October 11th, Alberto Pérez Barrios, who heads the Tips Turismo company, announced all the details of this event, which will be held under strict sanitary regulations.

“ We want to inform you that we have already defined the dates on which we will be resuming this event that had to be suspended last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and that now, with the situation a little more favorable, events of this type can be resumed and organized, ” Perez Barrios told the media.

According to the program of activities exposed by Pérez Barrios, at the fiscal dock, at 8:00 p.m., a musical show will be offered with the participation of the Maya group from Tihoshuco “u kiilbal chaak” and the group Piratas de la Bahía, representing the encounters that both groups held throughout time, that were historically settled in the eastern region of the Yucatan peninsula.

For Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 rides will be offered in 10 sailboats and pontoons in the Bay of Chetumal , which will be free for attendees, with a limited capacity, while the Sports Center will deploy approximately 15 giant kites for the enjoyment of the Chetumal population.

“In the case of boats, they have a maximum capacity of 10 people, but, according to what is allowed by the health authorities, only 60% will be handled, to avoid that there may be a risk of contagion of Covid-19”, he pointed out.

He explained that all permits have been requested from the authorities of the three levels of government, as well as those related to security so officials from the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks, (Cofepris), of the Mexican Navy, Harbor Master, Civil Protection and the Institute of Biodiversity and Protected Natural Areas will be present at the event.

