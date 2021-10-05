Cases of breast and cervical cancer increase 117% in Quintana Roo

Quinatan Roo, (October 05, 2021).- The Ministry of Health in Quintana Roo reported that the pre-diagnoses of breast and cervical cancer doubled to 407, compared to the 187 registered in 2020 in the same period

Dysplasias and neoplasms increased by 117.64 percent in the entity, when registering until July of this year 407 against 187 last year, according to the epidemiological bulletin of the Ministry of Health in Quintana Roo (SESA).

The northern part of the state is the one that registers the highest percentages, where Benito Juárez is the municipality that registered the highest increase with 199 cases, followed by Solidaridad with 62 and Cozumel with 49; While Felipe Carrillo Puerto and José María Morelos registered 5 and 4 cases respectively, Bacalar is the only municipality that registered zero cases.

For many women, the diagnosis of moderate dysplasia is like telling them they have cancer, says Rosario “F”, who thought at that moment about how to tell her parents if she was only 22 years old and felt broken.

“I did not know how to tell them, even though I was independent and lived in my own apartment, it was something very difficult to assimilate and express, I had a lump in my throat, between dreams I heard the doctor say that something abnormal had been found in my result of Papanicolaou, for which a biopsy would be performed that was the beginning of a tour of appointments to the gynecologist and the dysplasia clinic ”.

Moderate and severe dysplasias or high-grade squamous intraepithelial lesion is a more serious form of cervical dysplasia and should be treated due to the high risk of transforming into cancerous lesions, explains gynecologist Fernando González, therefore an early diagnosis is very important.

Abnormal changes in cells on the surface of the cervix are defined as cervical dysplasia; The cervix is ​​the lower part of the uterus (womb) that empties into the upper part of the vagina. These changes are not cancer, but they can cause cervical cancer if left untreated, according to the National Cancer Institute.

