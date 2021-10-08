Carnival Breeze cruise passengers complain about high prices in Progreso, Yucatan

Tourists point out that the prices in the port are similar to those of Cozumel, even though Progreso does not have infrastructure for the recreational experience.

Progreso, Yucatán, (October 08, 2021).- The Carnival Breeze cruise ship arrived in Progreso earlier this week with 2,300 visitors and 1,300 crew members, the highest number of passengers a cruiser has brought to the port since its first arrivals last July. However, the tourists who arrived on the ship said that the businesses have high prices, like those in Cozumel, and they stated that those prices are too high for a place like Progreso that does not have a recreational infrastructure like the one in Cozumel.

On this occasion, the Carnival shipping company had a presence in Progreso from 7:00 a.m., from where they descended around 9:00 a.m. to tour the municipality.

In a survey with Hispanic residents and Americans who arrived on the ship, they affirmed that trade in the port is expensive since prices are similar to those in Cozumel, a port that they assure maintains an infrastructure more adapted to tourist entertainment.

Photo: (Por esto)

“It is very expensive to come to Progreso, what we don’t like is that sometimes they give us one price and then they give us a very different one. Nor do we understand the English of the merchants well, it is difficult to come here if we do not understand anything ”, declared Antonio Ayala, a resident of the North American state of Texas, with Puerto Rican descent.

In the “Pasaje del Artesano” and corridors with shops such as the bus station of the foreign passenger service, a ceramic statuette no larger than 30 centimeters of the Aztec culture costs from 25 to 20 dollars; while clothing garments are at least 10 US dollars each.

A complete individual meal that includes a couple of drinks, a starter, and a fish-based dish, does not go below 50 dollars, and many tourists complained that a table in the sand area had an extra cost.

“We sat apart on the sand and when we made use of the lounge chairs we were told that these have an extra cost, which is totally unfair,” argued Californian Sally Milles.

Photo: (Por esto)

The transportation, according to the table presented by the bus company, ensures that the most expensive trip is to Chichén Itzá, which cost is 70 dollars, while the cheapest is obtained with a tour of the port lasting one hour aboard the “Guajolotero” truck, the cost of which is nine dollars

For its part, the CTM drivers union grant trips to any destination through the rental of Combi-type vehicles, at $ 250. The capacity for these mobiles is 11 people, so the price can be distributed among those who take the service.

Likewise, it was found that Carnival Breeze passengers spend from 211 to 257 dollars per ticket, depending on the segment, since the ship has routes that include visits only to Mexico, departing from Galveston up to packages that allow the user get to know the Bahamas, Belize, and Honduras

