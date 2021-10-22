Cancun commemorates the 10th anniversary of the Paris-Cancun air route

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (October 22, 2021).- In commemoration of the tenth anniversary of the air route between Paris, the capital of France, and Cancun, the municipal president of Benito Juárez, Mara Lezama, received 386 passengers of 25 different nationalities from the City of Light, which reaffirmed the economic reactivation of the main tourist destination in Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, always observing the sanitary protocols.
Cancun had a gala with the arrival of flight AF650, which began its journey in the French capital and arrived at around 8:00 p.m. in Mexican territory.
As part of the protocol, the Authorities of the Benito Juárez City Council, the state government, and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR) stood at the foot of the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, to carry out the commemorative ribbon cutting of this airlift that connects to the Mexican Caribbean with the old continent.
Mara Lezama highlighted the tourist importance of maintaining connectivity between Cancun and the most important international destinations, such as Paris, expanding the tourist offer and promoting economic reactivation in the city.
Celebramos el 10º aniversario de la ruta #Cancún – #París recibiendo con muchísimo gusto a 386 pasajeros de 25 nacionalidades diferentes.— Mara Lezama (@MaraLezama) October 22, 2021
(1/2) pic.twitter.com/RhmDWfe4bS
Source: Excelsior
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
