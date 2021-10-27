Cancun and Riviera Maya will start 2022 with high hotel occupancy

The new flights from Europe and the United States, in addition to the green traffic light, ensure the tourist recovery of Quintana Roo.
Quintana Roo, (October 27, 2021).- The reservation books for the first two months of 2022 in the Mexican Caribbean already report up to 45% of hotel occupancy, which supports the recovery of the travel sector in the tourist destinations of Quintana Roo.
Roberto Cintrón Gómez, president of the Cancun, Puerto Morelos, and Isla Mujeres Hotel Association, mentioned that the more than 300 hotels in these tourist destinations already report these reservation percentages, which is positive for the industry, since even for the closure of the year if they continue at the epidemiological traffic light in green, they would be reaching 100%.
Statistics from the Ministry of Tourism (Sedetur) reveal that in addition to the hotels in these tourist destinations, the Riviera Maya has 444 lodging centers.
“This is even good for the recovery of rates, since it gives a margin of commercialization of the prices, and according to the week and percentages of reservations, they can increase them, this being something good for the sector, which little by little reports an improvement ”.
Hoteliers see positive the reactivation that will have new flights from Europe, such as England, in addition to the seven frequencies from Russia, and from South America and for winter they will be resuming the route from Brazil.
“The Mexican Caribbean reports a 35% increase in tourists from the United States, and the return from Canada that had restrictions, which guarantees a very solid base in the arrival of flights that daily reports more than 400 operations.”
According to data from the state Secretariat of Tourism (Sedetur), it is estimated that about 150 thousand tourists arrive a week at different destinations, with Cancun reporting the highest occupancies of almost 60%.
Currently, the Mexican Caribbean is the one that leads the recovery of travel and tourism. The most recent research by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) indicates that during this year the Caribbean may register a growth of 47.3% in the contribution of travel and tourism to the region’s GDP, in comparison with 2020, representing an increase of nearly $ 12 billion.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Japan startup launches $700,000 US dollars hoverbike
TOKYO (Reuters) – A Japanese startup.
-
New Super Sub Can Dive to 1,000 Feet and Move Faster Than a Bottlenose Dolphin
U-Boat Worx already has a full fleet.
-
The Maya Train, a project with gender perspective
CHEMAX, Yucatan, (October 27, 2021).- In.
-
AMLO will be in Yucatán Thursday, Oct. 28th, to supervise Maya Train works
Mérida, Yucatán, (Ocotber 27, 2021) .-.
-
Man caught stealing beer, clothes, and dog food at Walmart in Cancun
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (October 27, 2021).-.
-
Campeche cemeteries are allowed a capacity of 50% on Day of the Dead
Campeche, (October 27, 2021).- Although the.
-
Incredibly the cost of AMLO’s Maya Train Project increases by 42%, from 140 to 200 billion pesos
In addition, this project faces 25.
-
Ignorant people are killing Mérida‘s ‘great lung’ with garbage
Given the garbage that people throw.
-
Yucatán’s public debt exceeds 6.2 billion pesos
MÉRIDA, MX.- In the corresponding report.
-
New taxes ruled out for Climate Change Law
Mérida, Yucatán.- After the ruling to.
Leave a Comment