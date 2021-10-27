Cancun and Riviera Maya will start 2022 with high hotel occupancy

The new flights from Europe and the United States, in addition to the green traffic light, ensure the tourist recovery of Quintana Roo.

Quintana Roo, (October 27, 2021).- The reservation books for the first two months of 2022 in the Mexican Caribbean already report up to 45% of hotel occupancy, which supports the recovery of the travel sector in the tourist destinations of Quintana Roo.

Roberto Cintrón Gómez, president of the Cancun, Puerto Morelos, and Isla Mujeres Hotel Association, mentioned that the more than 300 hotels in these tourist destinations already report these reservation percentages, which is positive for the industry, since even for the closure of the year if they continue at the epidemiological traffic light in green, they would be reaching 100%.

Statistics from the Ministry of Tourism (Sedetur) reveal that in addition to the hotels in these tourist destinations, the Riviera Maya has 444 lodging centers.

“This is even good for the recovery of rates, since it gives a margin of commercialization of the prices, and according to the week and percentages of reservations, they can increase them, this being something good for the sector, which little by little reports an improvement ”.

Hoteliers see positive the reactivation that will have new flights from Europe, such as England, in addition to the seven frequencies from Russia, and from South America and for winter they will be resuming the route from Brazil.

“The Mexican Caribbean reports a 35% increase in tourists from the United States, and the return from Canada that had restrictions, which guarantees a very solid base in the arrival of flights that daily reports more than 400 operations.”

According to data from the state Secretariat of Tourism (Sedetur), it is estimated that about 150 thousand tourists arrive a week at different destinations, with Cancun reporting the highest occupancies of almost 60%.

Currently, the Mexican Caribbean is the one that leads the recovery of travel and tourism. The most recent research by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) indicates that during this year the Caribbean may register a growth of 47.3% in the contribution of travel and tourism to the region’s GDP, in comparison with 2020, representing an increase of nearly $ 12 billion.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments