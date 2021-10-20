Canada issues travel alert for insecurity in 13 states of Mexico

It even warns that police officers extort money from tourists in the country

MEXICO, (October 20, 2021).- Faced with “high levels of violence and organized crime,” the Canadian government called on its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to 13 states in Mexico.

The alert was published by the Canadian government on its official government websites.

Warnings for risks attributed to high levels of violence and the presence of organized crime include Chihuahua, Colima, Guerrero, Durango, Michoacán, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, Sonora, Coahuila, Morelos and Guanajuato.

“Violent crimes, including homicides, kidnappings, vehicle thefts, and extortion continue to increase year after year across the country in Mexico, including in popular tourist destinations. Be extremely cautious when traveling to Mexico City and the surrounding municipalities in the State of Mexico, where crime rates have increased in recent years, ” the statement warns

In some cases, the Canadian government calls for extreme precautions in certain regions of some states, such as Nayarit, where it marks the risk zone on the roads of the strip on the border with Sinaloa and Durango.

In these cases, it mentions as exceptions (that is, points where these risks do not exist) some state capitals: or main tourist destinations, such as in the case of Morelia, Monterrey, and Mazatlán.

But, in other cases, the alert covers an entire state territory, as happens with Tamaulipas and Chihuahua.

In the case of Guanajuato, the route is specific: “Avoid non-essential trips on Highway 45 between León and Irapuato”, as well as “the southern area and including Highway 45 D, between Irapuato and Celaya.”

In other words, a section of about 54 kilometers of the León-Irapuato highway, a route that also includes Silao. While the next section covers the passage through other cities such as Salamanca, Cortázar, and Villagrán, in a route that covers 52 kilometers of the 45 D highway.

Canada warns that even police officers have extorted money from tourists or arrested them for misdemeanors or traffic offenses when driving rental cars. They recommend asking for the officer’s name, badge and patrol car number, as well as refusing to give away passports or money if the police officers do not identify themselves.

The authorities mention that, although the majority of incidents seem to be related to gangs, it is not ruled out that a person could get “injured or killed” while traveling on these roads.

Source: El Financiero

