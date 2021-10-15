Campeche citizens denounce the terrible image of their historic center

Campeche, (October 15, 2021).- Inhabitants of the Campeche state capital denounced the poor image of the Historic Center, lamenting that the streets look dirty, with piles of garbage and broken sidewalks.
Although the municipal authority knows that the poor condition gives a negative impression of the government itself, the Municipal President of Campeche still does not recognize this problem that she inherited from the past administration.
It is enough to take a stroll down Calle 16, intersection with 51, in which many streets and spaces in the city center are found is deplorable conditions, a clear example is a small square in front of the Church of San Juan observing broken sewers, damaged concrete structures, even an old mattress on the sidewalk gives a bad appearance to the area.
At night, dark streets are the dilemma, since it should be noted that the problems that most affect the municipality have not been properly addressed or resolved by any of the different municipal administrations, since on many occasions it is these merchants who keep the streets dirty and filthy.
“How sad that the Historic Center of Campeche being a World Heritage Site is so ugly, so forgotten and abandoned, streets so representative of our culture are in terrible condition and this is very sad; streets that have history and tradition, are currently flooded with garbage, street vendors, they even smell bad and have become unsafe areas. As a citizen, you don’t even want to walk through those streets anymore, much less as a tourist, ” said María Escobedo, a resident of the state capital Campeche.
