Businessmen expect greater sale of Guayaberas after lifting of restrictions in Yucatan

The clothing industry goes hand in hand with the commerce and tourism sectors. New measures will bring improvements to the sector, says Canaive

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 05, 2021).- The complete elimination of the vehicle restriction, the commercial reopening, and the approaching of bus stops, will allow greater sales to the clothing industry since the purchase of guayaberas and typical clothes will begin to increase by the end of this year, the Yucatan delegation announced the National Chamber of the Clothing Industry ( Canaive ).

Tourism, very important for Canaive

The president of the Canaive Yucatán delegation, Jorge Moreno González, pointed out that the clothing industry goes hand in hand with the commerce and tourism sectors, so visitors to the entity are important pillars for the sale of guayaberas and typical clothing.

“Actually, what is tourism and social events is going to be the last thing so that the whole system of making typical Yucatecan clothing, such as the guayabera and embroidered dresses, ends up engaging. Let us remember that the guayabera is fashion, not so much a uniform as such, so we do depend to a great extent on its demand from tourists ”, he said.

He commented that the sector is heading towards the recovery of jobs lost due to the Covid pandemic.

How many jobs does the garment industry generate in Yucatán?

At the end of 2019, the clothing industry generated 16,300 jobs in Yucatán, a figure that is gradually beginning to recover in 2021.

“Currently there are 14,100 jobs in this sector in the state, although it is expected that the figure may increase, as long as health and economic conditions allow it, as well as progress in the application of vaccines against the coronavirus ”, He asserted.

I believe, he continued, that by the end of the year we must recover about a thousand jobs, to close above 15 thousand and in the first quarter of 2022, and to be 100 percent again.

