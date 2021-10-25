Bus accident on the Felipe Carrillo Puerto-Chetumal highway leaves 3 dead and several injured

Chetumal, Quintana Roo, (October 25, 2021).- Around 7:30 in the morning of this Monday, a road accident with several injured people was reported to the emergency number 911, on the section of federal highway 307 Felipe Carrillo Puerto – Chetumal, near the town of Andrés Quintana Roo.

At least three dead and several people injured resulted in the overturning of a bus. Emergency bodies were immediately transferred to attend to the wounded. Agents of Semefo arrive on-site to lift the bodies.

Upon arrival, police found a bus from Chiapas, Mexico, on the side of the road. Paramedics from the Mexican Red Cross proceeded to provide first aid to the passengers.

Preliminarily, it is reported that three people lost their lives, although this data has not yet been confirmed.

Onboard ambulances, the victims were taken to the General Hospital of Felipe Carrillo Puerto to be assessed.

Elements of Expert Services arrived at the scene of the accident to begin with the protocols for lifting the bodies. Likewise, experts from the State Attorney General’s Office carry out investigations to determine what caused the accident.

