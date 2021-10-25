Bus accident on the Felipe Carrillo Puerto-Chetumal highway leaves 3 dead and several injured

Chetumal, Quintana Roo, (October 25, 2021).- Around 7:30 in the morning of this Monday, a road accident with several injured people was reported to the emergency number 911, on the section of federal highway 307 Felipe Carrillo Puerto – Chetumal, near the town of Andrés Quintana Roo.
At least three dead and several people injured resulted in the overturning of a bus. Emergency bodies were immediately transferred to attend to the wounded. Agents of Semefo arrive on-site to lift the bodies.
Upon arrival, police found a bus from Chiapas, Mexico, on the side of the road. Paramedics from the Mexican Red Cross proceeded to provide first aid to the passengers.
Preliminarily, it is reported that three people lost their lives, although this data has not yet been confirmed.
#Preliminar: Al menos tres muertos deja la volcadura de un autobús sobre la carretera federal 307, tramo Felipe Carriillo Puerto – Chetumal. (Video: J. Caamal) pic.twitter.com/pITkLq7qWb— De Peso (@DePeso_) October 25, 2021
Onboard ambulances, the victims were taken to the General Hospital of Felipe Carrillo Puerto to be assessed.
Elements of Expert Services arrived at the scene of the accident to begin with the protocols for lifting the bodies. Likewise, experts from the State Attorney General’s Office carry out investigations to determine what caused the accident.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Cyclists demonstrate using life jackets in Paseo de Montejo to demand road safety
The mobilization has the objective of.
-
International company Accenture will settle in Tekax, Yucatán
Accenture is a global operations, technology.
-
Over forced labor allegations, U.S. blocks imports of tomatoes from Mexican farms
WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY, October 25, 2021 (Reuters).
-
Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine protective, safe in young children
October 25, 2021 (Reuters) – Moderna.
-
Hurricane Rick makes landfall on Michoacan’s coast
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The eye.
-
These are the vaccination rules in the U.S. for international travel reopening on Nov. 8
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) – The.
-
Container shortage impacts imports to the Port of Progreso
Foreign trade agencies begin to feel.
-
An oversight almost cost the life of a two-year-old baby in Tizimín
After drinking rat poison, a 2-year-old.
-
Two drunk men jumped from the dock of Progreso, they were rescued by local police (VIDEO)
Agents of the Progreso Ecological Police.
-
Deviation of 12 million pesos detected in Espita, Yucatan
MÉRIDA, MX.- A 12 million pesos.
Leave a Comment