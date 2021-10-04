Breast cancer cases seriously increase in Yucatán

Early detection is vital to be successful in treating the disease

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 04, 2021).- In Yucatán, until September 18 of this 2021 there are 217 cases of malignant breast tumors, an increase of 112.7 percent compared to 2020 when 102 cases were registered.

The state is located in 16th place in the national table, with an incidence of 1.9 percent of the total of the country, which is 11,472 confirmed cases.

The figure shows an increase of 39.1 percent over the previous year when the sum was 8,248.

Currently, in Mexico, about 30 thousand new cases are diagnosed per year.

Why is breast cancer increasing?

Breast cancer maintains an upward trend in recent years, due to numerous factors ranging from taboos and current types of behaviors, to the failure of prevention and timely detection strategies and even the genetic mutations that prevail in the population, highlighted specialists.

The situation is complicated due to under-registration since women go to be tested when they are over 40 years of age or when the pathology is in advanced stages.

Late detection

Late detection occurs in seven out of ten diagnosed cases, which is why they point out, it is essential that the population take preventive actions, such as an annual study to act in a better time.

To promote prevention, the campaign “The contrasts of life” was presented, promoted by Bayer Mexico, the Breast Cancer Foundation ( Fucam ); and the company Radiology, Interventionism, and Advanced Diagnosis in Breast Cancer ( Ridacam ).

This seeks to raise awareness among the population about the importance of advanced imaging methods for the prevention and treatment of breast carcinoma.

Timely diagnosis

The specialists highlighted that, when the diagnosis is timely and made in the early stages, the average time it takes for the disease to metastasize to the central nervous system is 31 months.

However, when it is detected in advanced stages, the average occurs around six months, so the certainty of the diagnosis can make a difference.

