Breast cancer cases double in Yucatán, these are the symptoms and risk factors

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 20, 2021).- In Yucatán, until October 2, the Ministry of Health registered 220 cases of malignant breast tumor, a figure that exceeds by 113% the 103 that were counted last year in the same time period.

According to figures from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), of every 100 hospital discharges, 24 have breast cancer as the main cause, a situation that is related to late diagnosis, since 70% of the cases detected of this disease are carried out in advanced stages.

The mortality rate in the state is from 10.7 to 14.4 deaths per 100 thousand women aged 20 years and over, which represents between 86 and 116 deaths per year.

According to specialists, it is important to identify the different subtypes that exist in the disease, as these determine the behavior of the disease and the treatment to be followed.

Among the main subtypes are the hormone receptor-positive, HER2 positive, and triple-negative.

As part of the virtual discussion “Pink also has different shades”, the specialists pointed out that having a multidisciplinary team of specialists improves the possibilities to provide a better quality of life for patients.

Symptoms of breast cancer

When checking the breasts they should have normal size and color, and be well-formed, otherwise, you could have breast cancer whose symptoms are:

Present visible deformations or inflammation

Have dimples, wrinkles, or bumps on the skin

Have a change in position of a nipple or inverted

Redness

Pain

Rash

In the event of any of these symptoms, the doctor should be informed immediately.

“We can detect breast cancer from the moment of self-examination if a nodule is palpated or if a change in color is observed in the mammary gland, it is from this moment when you should go to the doctor and not wait for any other symptoms,” warned Bermejo Solís, professor at the University’s School of Medicine. Autonomous of Yucatán (UADY). .

Risk factors for breast cancer

Among the factors that are associated with an increased risk of breast cancer are:

To be a woman

Obesity

Drink alcohol

Advanced age

Personal history of breast disease

Hereditary genes

Radiation exposure

Begin menstruating at an early age

Having your first child at an advanced age

Postmenopausal hormone therapy

Breast cancer in men

Although breast cancer is thought to be a disease that affects women, it can also develop in men, especially older ones, although it can manifest at any age.

“Men diagnosed with early-stage male breast cancer have a high chance of a cure. In general, the treatment involves surgery to remove the breast tissue, depending on your particular situation, it is also possible that other treatments are recommended, such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy, ” Bermejo Solís explained.

Factors that increase the risk of developing male breast cancer include advanced age; exposure to estrogen; family history of breast cancer; Klinefelter syndrome, which occurs when a child is born with more than one copy of the X chromosome; liver disease; obesity; testicular disease or surgery.

