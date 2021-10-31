Bill Gates celebrates his 66th birthday with Jeff Bezos at an intimate party in Turkey

Bill Gates, formerly the richest man in the world, invited fellow super-rich billionaire – Jeff Bezos – to a private birthday party in a Turkish cove near Bodrum, according to local media.
The Microsoft founder, who has an estimated net worth of $136bn, celebrated his 66th birthday with Bezos and 50 other guests at Sea Me Beach in Fethiye, beside the Mediterranean, on Wednesday, the Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah reported.
Guests were helicoptered from Bill Gates’s megayacht, Lana, to the secluded and picturesque cove. Gates is currently renting the yacht for 1.8 million euros per week, according to reports.
The yacht has a gym, jacuzzi, beach club, and swimming pool, the Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak reported.
Gates has been vacationing along Turkey’s coast and visited the popular tourist destination Bodrum last week, per reports.
Gates’s birthday celebration lasted for about four hours, according to the Daily Sabah. Local seafood, sushi, and pizza were on the menu, with plenty of champagne on offer, the media outlet reported.
Those working at the venue were not allowed to use their phones in order to protect attendees’ privacy, the Daily Sabah added.
Bezos reportedly returned to his own yacht, docked in Gökova, by private helicopter. The “Flying Fox,” which the former Amazon CEO is believed to own, was previously spotted in Turkey in 2019, Insider reported.
Source: Business Insider
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
For Hanal Pixan, people return to markets in Mérida
Tenants of the Lucas de Gálvez.
-
The Catholic roots of Halloween, the Vigil of All Saints’ Day (VIDEO)
In the modern world, and especially.
-
Man dressed as Joker injures 17 on Tokyo Subway
A man dressed as Batman’s Joker.
-
In four decades, HIV/AIDS has killed at least 700,000 Americans, COVID-19 has killed more in two years
COVID-19 has killed approximately 750,000 Americans.
-
Gonzalo Rocha inaugurates in Mérida ‘Life is worth nothing’
Merida, Yucatan, (October 30, 2021).- The.
-
Mexican Congress of Speleology begins in Playa del Carmen
Experts have mapped 70 caves where.
-
Commercial exhibition ‘Yucatán Expone’ opens in Gran Plaza, Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, October 30, 2021 (ACOM).
-
29 states of the Republic have changed to green in the epidemiological traffic light
Learn about the epidemiological traffic light.
-
Yucatan Congress approves Environmental Law
With 21 votes in favor and.
-
Climate expert says Wall Street will be underwater
Klaus Jacob has been studying climate.
Leave a Comment