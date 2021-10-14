Better mobility, recovery of spaces, and economic reactivation, main priorities in Mérida’s Historic Center

Merida Yucatan; October 13, 2021 (ACOM) .- Mobility, economic reactivation as well as the recovery of spaces for cultural activities that have been lost due to the pandemic, are the priorities of the Historic Center Board.

The new president of the board of trustees, Luis Enrique Roche Correa, stressed that there are important issues that are being taken up from the new measures for bus stops, location of spaces for cultural activities, and reorganization of the activities carried out in this important area of ​​the city of Mérida.

He explained that is working in a program to present to his council where he will propose the strategies that can be applied to address many of the problems that are affecting the image and quality of life in the Historic Center, issues that range from the abandonment of buildings, the condition of the public spaces, the street vendors, the tourist image and also the attention to the mobility.

He explained that, even when there are many criticisms of bicycle lanes, citizens must learn to live and improve their mobility conditions and change habits and conditions in order to improve journeys, times and conditions towards modernity that is also a requirement of the society in general.

“We have to learn to move in a different way, therefore, attending to the safety conditions in transport, accompanying the authorities in these new demands of the population will serve to build an agenda in which participate the voices of professionals and businessmen, but also the citizens who live in Downtown Mérida ”, he pointed out.

He stated that it is a priority to propose stricter measures, generate greater co-responsibility and commitments so that citizens return to the Historic Center of Mérida.

One of the important tasks will also be the ordering of the sidewalks and street areas without obstructing the public spaces.

“It is necessary to organize these spaces and present alternatives for citizens to return to walk through the streets of the city,” said the interviewee.

He also requested attention to buildings that are the heritage of the city and that many are private property.

“It is clear that, after 19 months of the pandemic, many of these buildings have not received maintenance and are at risk, last year there was record rainfall and it is necessary to address these problems in the downtown area”, he stressed.

