Art students in Yucatan create platform to share artistic processes

MÉRIDA, MX.- As a platform for the promotion of artistic processes in different disciplines, students from the Escuela Superior de Artes de Yucatán (ESAY) created the student magazine for artistic research “El Grito” and in its first issue they included works by women who work in theater, painting, performance and other disciplines.

At a press conference, Erick Baqueiro, advisor to the editorial staff, indicated that the first issue will be launched on October 8 through the magazine’s Facebook page ‘El Grito’.

“This is an initiative of students and people who have graduated from ESAY, and its aim is that the creations and expressions in general of the community have a space to be presented and this gives us the opportunity to know what are the concerns and occupations of this time and this issue has an emphasis on talking, writing about the role of women in art,” he said.

Likewise, Bruno H. Garcia, manager and technical editor of the magazine said that it was born as a need to give possible promotion to the creations of the students.

The magazine itself is focused on spreading and promoting culture to make the creative and artistic processes of the entire community belonging to the Escuela Superior de Artes de Yucatán (ESAY) visible, and is directed by Claudia Centurión, a graduate in Theater.

For the group of students, the project arose from the need for the student community to have a platform for the dissemination and visibility of the artistic works developed at ESAY.

This platform will include in-depth research carried out by artists in training, and in the ‘Horizonte’ section, it will be possible to find short essays that address issues related to the arts.

In the ‘Altavoz’ section, interviews with emerging stage creators will be broadcasted.

Another section is ‘Kaleidoscope’, dedicated to the publication of outstanding creations or explorations, whether they are scenes, performances, visual pieces, compositions, sculptures, literary creations and others.

In the magazine will be included the processes that are born in the degrees of Musical Arts, Visual Arts, Contemporary Dance, Classical Dance Teaching, Artistic Education and Theater.

For the students it is important that their work is made known and that is why it is important to create channels of this type.

Since its foundation, the Escuela Superior de Artes de Yucatán has been one of the most renowned schools in the Mexican Southeast, graduating numerous artists of national and international recognition.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







