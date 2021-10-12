  • Feature,
    • Archaeological discoveries continue to come up along the Maya Train trail

    By on October 12, 2021
    During the works, pieces and archaeological remains have been found, one of the most dazzling is the Sacbé de Cacalchén, Yucatán. Photo: (INAH)

    Merida Yucatan, (October 12, 2021).- Due to the richness of our historical and archaeological heritage, the Maya Train takes measures to study all the terrain it will cross and thus be able to protect our cultural heritage. 

    To this day, we have made great discoveries through archaeological work. The Maya Train is a unique research opportunity for vestiges that would otherwise have been forgotten and exposed to looting. 

    Photo: (Reporteros Hoy)

    One of the most dazzling is the ‘Sacbé’ road in Cacalchén. The sacbé, which means ‘white road’, is a 33 km Ancient Maya paved road, the second largest found so far. 

    Near the Cacalchén area, we also discovered a cavern with bodies of water; the place was possibly used by the ancient Mayas as a ritual  The cavern will be studied through the geospatial registry to create 3D models, which will serve to know it in a virtual way, without putting human lives at risk. 

    Photo: (INAH()

    In all these places we have found archaeological monuments such as bone material, flint knives, cists, sherds, spearheads, metates, and complete ceramic pieces. All these discoveries are transferred to the laboratories in bioarchaeology, archeometry, and restoration of archaeological materials. 

    Photo: (Reporteros Hoy)

    From the analyzes, the chronology is obtained, as well as its use in certain human activities. All this marks the history of the peninsula. To date, we have found a total of 16,572 monuments along the first four sections of the train. 

    These monuments are the legacy of our nation, the roots of our culture. 

    Source: Reporteros hoy

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



