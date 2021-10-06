Animal protectors and society reacts to proposed fines for those who feed animals

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 05, 2021).- In accordance with the provisions of the new regulations for the protection of fauna in the municipality of Mérida, approved in a regular session of the council on September 29, feeding street animals has been prohibited.

People who carry out this act may have fines of between 100 and 5 thousand UMAs, which would mean more than 8 thousand pesos (400 USD).

This news, despite the fact that it has scientific foundations to prevent overpopulation and the spread of diseases, has not been to the liking of animal owners and society in general, who through the networks have exploited against the decisions of the municipal administration.

“The city council creates a law to fine those who feed street animals.”

Do not be surprised because during his 2 previous terms the mayor Renan Barrera never worked in favor of animals so this was to be expected and worse things will come ”, declared Victor Cervera, an animalist.

Mauricio Rosado, a citizen who started a dog feeding project, regretted the decision, asking: What is the harm?

“I put them on their plate every day and 8 puppies come every day at different times and I will continue to do so. Doing good should not be punished. Who am I hurting??? I ask the Merida City Hall…”

For now, the municipal president has not spoken out regarding the complaints that have been made on his behalf.

The Yucatan Times

