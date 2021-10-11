Ancestral wisdom, an exhibition at the Great Museum of the Maya World

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 11, 2021).- With all the hygiene measures ordered by the authorities and maintaining the 2019 admission fee, in support of the families’ economy, the Great Museum of the Mayan World of Mérida (GMMMM) receives visitors again, with an exhibition that pays tribute to women and men dedicated to preserving traditional medicine.

From this month until the end of the year, “Between gifts, trades and knowledge and Traditional Maya Medicine ”offers a visual tour that recounts the lives of nine characters from different parts of the state, who inherited knowledge to heal with native plants.

“This exhibition is complemented by video testimonies from those who shared with us their knowledge of traditional medicine; thus, we will have a broader panorama of this beautiful activity, which remains over the years ”, explained Judith Alanis Figueroa, curator of this exhibition.

The foregoing was said during a tour that the head of the Ministry of Culture and the Arts (Sedeculta), Loreto Villanueva Trujillo, made around the site; the Director of Museums and Heritage, Ana Méndez Petterson, and the Curatorial Coordinator of this exhibition, Miranda Ibáñez Quijano.

To guarantee the safety and tranquility of those who wish to attend the Great Museum of the Maya World, sanitary filters will be activated in different parts of the place and small groups will be organized for the tours. Visiting hours are from Thursday to Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In the main esplanade of the same building, the exhibition “Strength in the face of adversity: plagues, epidemics, and hurricanes” is available, made up of 16 photographs and texts that describe the effects that have been experienced in the territory, through its history, contextualized in the present moment.

Likewise, you can visit the Permanent Room, which exhibits a wide collection of more than 1,160 pieces, among which are etchings, books and historical documents, artistic and religious works from the colonial era, as well as collections from the pre-Hispanic era.

Tickets for sale directly at the Museum box office and you can request reports on schedules, costs, and availability, by sending an email to recepcion.dgmp@yucatan.gob.mx or by calling 9993 41 04 35.

