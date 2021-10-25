An oversight almost cost the life of a two-year-old baby in Tizimín

After drinking rat poison, a 2-year-old baby is rushed to the San Carlos Hospital
TIZIMÍN, Yucatán, (October 25, 2021).- An oversight could’ve ended in tragedy on a property of the Santa María community in Tizimin, where a two-year-old baby ingested rat poison.
According to the information, minutes before 12 o’clock on Sunday, October 24th, agents were on a surveillance tour of Tizimín´s Colonia Yucatán when a man in a truck asked for their help.
Orlando “N”, 47 years old, who was together with Yucelmi “N”, 25 years old, told them that they had come to the 24/7 clinic in that community so that their two-year-old nephew could be treated because he had accidentally ingested rat poison.
Unfortunately, they told him that the doctor was not working and that it would be until the afternoon when he would begin to receive patients for consultations, so the desperate couple asked the agents for help to be escorted to the municipal seat.
Given this situation, the police officers provided them with this social service and managed to get the baby to the San Carlos de Tizimín hospital so that he could be treated. It is unknown how the minor had access to the poison.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Cyclists demonstrate using life jackets in Paseo de Montejo to demand road safety
The mobilization has the objective of.
-
International company Accenture will settle in Tekax, Yucatán
Accenture is a global operations, technology.
-
Over forced labor allegations, U.S. blocks imports of tomatoes from Mexican farms
WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY, October 25, 2021 (Reuters).
-
Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine protective, safe in young children
October 25, 2021 (Reuters) – Moderna.
-
Hurricane Rick makes landfall on Michoacan’s coast
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The eye.
-
Bus accident on the Felipe Carrillo Puerto-Chetumal highway leaves 3 dead and several injured
Chetumal, Quintana Roo, (October 25, 2021).-.
-
These are the vaccination rules in the U.S. for international travel reopening on Nov. 8
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) – The.
-
Container shortage impacts imports to the Port of Progreso
Foreign trade agencies begin to feel.
-
Two drunk men jumped from the dock of Progreso, they were rescued by local police (VIDEO)
Agents of the Progreso Ecological Police.
-
Deviation of 12 million pesos detected in Espita, Yucatan
MÉRIDA, MX.- A 12 million pesos.
Leave a Comment