An oversight almost cost the life of a two-year-old baby in Tizimín

After drinking rat poison, a 2-year-old baby is rushed to the San Carlos Hospital

TIZIMÍN, Yucatán, (October 25, 2021).- An oversight could’ve ended in tragedy on a property of the Santa María community in Tizimin, where a two-year-old baby ingested rat poison.

According to the information, minutes before 12 o’clock on Sunday, October 24th, agents were on a surveillance tour of Tizimín´s Colonia Yucatán when a man in a truck asked for their help.

Orlando “N”, 47 years old, who was together with Yucelmi “N”, 25 years old, told them that they had come to the 24/7 clinic in that community so that their two-year-old nephew could be treated because he had accidentally ingested rat poison.

Unfortunately, they told him that the doctor was not working and that it would be until the afternoon when he would begin to receive patients for consultations, so the desperate couple asked the agents for help to be escorted to the municipal seat.

Given this situation, the police officers provided them with this social service and managed to get the baby to the San Carlos de Tizimín hospital so that he could be treated. It is unknown how the minor had access to the poison.

Source: Sipse

