AMLO will be in Yucatán Thursday, Oct. 28th, to supervise Maya Train works

Mérida, Yucatán, (Ocotber 27, 2021) .- This Thursday, October 28th, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will be in Yucatán, this time as part of a tour to supervise the construction of the Maya Train. The president will offer his morning press conference from Yucatan.

A meeting with the security cabinet is also scheduled, in accordance with what the president announced this morning at the National Palace in Mexico City.

“On Thursday we will hold the security meeting in Mérida, Yucatán, and the press conference as well, and on Friday I will be in Campeche and there will be no morning conference Monday 1st and Tuesday, November 2nd, I will take the opportunity to write my speech of the UN and also begin to write my speech for November 20, the anniversary of the Revolution, because I need time for that as well, ” he said.

The last visits that the president has made to Yucatan have also been to supervise the progress of the Maya Train, and the most recent was on September 4.

On that occasion, AMLO was with Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal reviewing the progress of the project.

