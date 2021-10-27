AMLO will be in Yucatán Thursday, Oct. 28th, to supervise Maya Train works

Mérida, Yucatán, (Ocotber 27, 2021) .- This Thursday, October 28th, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will be in Yucatán, this time as part of a tour to supervise the construction of the Maya Train. The president will offer his morning press conference from Yucatan.
A meeting with the security cabinet is also scheduled, in accordance with what the president announced this morning at the National Palace in Mexico City.
“On Thursday we will hold the security meeting in Mérida, Yucatán, and the press conference as well, and on Friday I will be in Campeche and there will be no morning conference Monday 1st and Tuesday, November 2nd, I will take the opportunity to write my speech of the UN and also begin to write my speech for November 20, the anniversary of the Revolution, because I need time for that as well, ” he said.
The last visits that the president has made to Yucatan have also been to supervise the progress of the Maya Train, and the most recent was on September 4.
On that occasion, AMLO was with Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal reviewing the progress of the project.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Japan startup launches $700,000 US dollars hoverbike
TOKYO (Reuters) – A Japanese startup.
-
New Super Sub Can Dive to 1,000 Feet and Move Faster Than a Bottlenose Dolphin
U-Boat Worx already has a full fleet.
-
The Maya Train, a project with gender perspective
CHEMAX, Yucatan, (October 27, 2021).- In.
-
Cancun and Riviera Maya will start 2022 with high hotel occupancy
The new flights from Europe and.
-
Man caught stealing beer, clothes, and dog food at Walmart in Cancun
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (October 27, 2021).-.
-
Campeche cemeteries are allowed a capacity of 50% on Day of the Dead
Campeche, (October 27, 2021).- Although the.
-
Incredibly the cost of AMLO’s Maya Train Project increases by 42%, from 140 to 200 billion pesos
In addition, this project faces 25.
-
Ignorant people are killing Mérida‘s ‘great lung’ with garbage
Given the garbage that people throw.
-
Yucatán’s public debt exceeds 6.2 billion pesos
MÉRIDA, MX.- In the corresponding report.
-
New taxes ruled out for Climate Change Law
Mérida, Yucatán.- After the ruling to.
Leave a Comment