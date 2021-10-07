American woman missing in Yucatan for almost 3 months is finally found by SSP

The woman had been missing for over 3 months and was found homeless and wandering the streets of Mérida, Yucatán

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 07, 2021).- The almost three months of unspeakable anguish for the family of the lost foreigner in Yucatán, J.M.T., have come to an end, as she was found by the local police. Her family had not heard from her since July 18th.

The worst was feared, given the long period of time without news from her, but finally, staff of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), with the support of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) located her on Wednesday, October 6th, in the area near Parque de la Paz, which is next to Itzáes Avenue, very close to Centennial Zoo in downtown Mérida.

J.M.T. , 41 , originally from Denver, Colorado, informed her relatives that she was in Pisté municipality, but that was back on July 18 and there was no further news.

Alba Protocol

It was like the earth had swallowed her up. In due course, the Alba Protocol was applied to locate the foreigner.

Meanwhile, J.M.T. lived through an ordeal as she had dedicated herself to cleaning windshields and slept on public roads.

In addition, she lost her personal documents and had been wandering around Mérida for two months, trying to raise money to be able to return to his land.

It is unknown whether during all that time the woman was the victim of any crime, although she was found to be in good health.

Finally, the authorities will support her so that she can return to her normal life in the United States with her family and frineds.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments