Amanhá Residential Resort takes a step into the future at the Yucatán Country Club

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 18, 2021).- Inmobilia and Yucatan Country Club have always been synonymous with the residential and lifestyle avant-garde in the Americas and beyond; Numerous international organizations have recognized them time and again as the leaders in the sector, where they have practically no competitors.

Last Friday, October 15, they announced that they added to their long list of achievements the presentation of two new milestones in their history, which are established in the First Residential Resort within the Country Club: Amanhá.

From now on the first fruits of this iconic project will be seen in the best area of ​​this planned community, after the Open House of its two Signature Sample Residences: two prototypes with high technology and landscaping that give a glimpse into the future of Amanhá, where 42 luxury boutique residences will be built with design by the renowned interior designer of the Country, Francisco Hanhausen, who turns majestic and unrepeatable views of the golf course into an ultra-luxury refuge in the best community in Mexico, conceptualized to integrate the beautiful scenes from the club and its natural beauties, to the inner life in your home.

The attributes with which Amanhá was designed to make it the most exciting development of the Yucatan Country Club Masterplan since these residences – within what is the Club’s first private boutique – were drawn under an architectural concept that incorporates the exterior landscape natural with meticulous interior planning, something that will allow its inhabitants to enjoy privacy and independence with all the comforts that the Best Community in Mexico can offer them. And its innovation goes beyond the initial design, because with Inmobilia’s innovative Custom Home programs, you will be able to take the luxury of your residence to its maximum expression, customizing it to the smallest detail.

This system was born to give an intimate touch to your home, by being able to configure it to suit your needs – all this, without having to suffer the brunt of remodeling or adaptation after receiving your finished product, and generating much more value for the same. This is the most categorical step that Inmobilia and Yucatan Country have taken regarding the lifestyle of tomorrow: the one in which we live where we work, and we also enjoy the best moments of life.

The development includes residences that have two to three bedrooms with full bathrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, half bathroom, utility room, laundry room, family room, terrace, garden, and three parking spaces; in addition to additional services such as parking for visitors, 24/7 controlled access portico, hydraulic concrete roads, common green areas and finally, a viewpoint with a contemplative deck.

Due to its privileged location, Amanhá boasts incredible views of the El Jaguar golf course, Nicklaus Signature category, and one of the most beautiful natural cenotes within the development.

Within the Best Integrated Community in the undisputed best area of ​​the Yucatan Country Club, on its main access avenue and a few steps from the Club House and the most beautiful bodies of water in the complex, this was conceived as the most innovative and exclusive development of the Yucatan Peninsula.

It covers a perimeter of 360 completely fenced hectares, with 24/7 security and a Control and Command Center with state-of-the-art technology; is distinguished by the fine architecture of its facilities for members: a five-hectare building that has within its walls five restaurants and five bars, as well as tennis courts, 7-a-side football and paddle tennis courts, a gym with panoramic windows, a spa, swimming pools and a spectacular view of the golf course and its natural cenotes.

Considered one of the Best Communities to Live in Latin America, Yucatan Country has been the recipient of numerous international awards, both for its unparalleled lifestyle and for the epicenter of its creation: The Jaguar Golf Course, which received the title of “Best golf course in Mexico and Latin America” ​​by the International Property Awards, was born from the pen of Jack Nicklaus, hosted the Mundo Maya Open of the PGA Latin America and houses cenotes and Maya remains.

