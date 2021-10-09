Airlines increase US flights to Mexican beach destinations

MEXICO, (October 09, 2021).- For the end of the year 2021 season, airlines scheduled 42.3 percent more flights from the United States to Mexican beach destinations than for the same period of 2019, before the pandemic, according to data from the Center for Research and Tourist Competitiveness ( Cicotur ) from the Anahuac University.

The end of the year season is one of the most important, by volume of travelers, for companies and in general for recreational activities.

In the case of Cancun, it is observed that the airlines scheduled 42.3 percent more trips from the United States.

For Los Cabos, in Baja California Sur the increase is 36.1 percent, compared to 2019 and in the case of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, the registered increase is 28.7 percent.

These indicators reflect the level of reactivation of trips from the United States to the most important beaches in the country.

For the Center, directed by Francisco Madrid, despite the recent downgrading to category 2 experienced by the Mexican government aeronautical supervision by the United States, it is expected that the air offer to Cancun, Los Cabos, and Puerto Vallarta, from the North American market, exceeds that registered in 2019 during the winter holiday season.

Tourism and recovery

Tourism was one of the economic activities most affected by the pandemic due to confinement and fear of contagion in destinations.

Representatives of the private sector estimate a total recovery in the volume of travelers until 2023.

In 2019, tourism represented 8.7 percent of the Gross Domestic Product, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography ( INEGI ).

For 2020, this proportion decreased to six percent, due to the fact that tourism registered a contraction of 28 percent in that year, while the economy decreased 8.2 percent.

