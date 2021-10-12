Adhara Maite: the Mexican genius child who graduated as an engineer at the age of 10

Mexico, (October 12, 2021).- Adhara Maite Pérez Sánchez, the genius girl of only 10 years old, has finished her studies in Systems engineering and, at the moment, she is studying industrial engineering.
It was in 2021 when the Veracruz girl was awarded by the Senate of the Republic for her academic achievements, as well as for being, at her young age, one of the 100 most influential women in Mexico.
Adhara is taking courses in Gravitational Waves and Astronomy taught by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), which is undoubtedly part of one of her goals: to become the first Mexican woman astronaut.
However, Pérez Sánchez knows that she has to go step by step, which is why her next step is to study Astrophysics, the path that she will have to take to become a cosmonaut of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).
One of the greatest inspirations for the young Mexican genius was Stephen Hawking, who made her fall in love with black holes, the speed of light, planets, and the Milky Way, among many other mysteries that the universe hides.
Adhara Maite Pérez Sánchez was diagnosed with the syndrome of Asperger, one of the conditions within the autism spectrum, but she enjoys an IQ of 162, which she is using to .
