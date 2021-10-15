According to NGO, Yucatan reports zero kidnappings

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 15, 2021).- The civil association ‘Alto al Secuestro‘ announced that Yucatán is among the 8 states of the Republic that report zero kidnappings , the other states are Campeche, Chiapas, Tlaxcala, Aguascalientes, Nayarit, Durango and Coahuila.

Unfortunately, in other latitudes of the country, the victims and investigation files for the crime of kidnapping have increased significantly. From 107 in August, the victims went to 162 in the month of September, while the formal complaints before the prosecutors increased from 82 to 90. (many of these crimes are never reported to the police).

The NGO detailed that, from December 2018 to September 2021, 5 thousand 234 victims of kidnapping have been registered, 3 thousand 993 investigation folders for the crime of kidnapping have been opened and 4 thousand 585 alleged kidnappers have been arrested.

Zero kidnappings in Yucatan

The fact that in a long period of time there has been not a single kidnapping in Yucatan is due to some of the strategies deployed at the state level, such as the installation of the Coordination Table for the Construction of Peace and the operation of the Multidisciplinary Group of Justice.

Similarly, the State Public Safety Council was installed and through Yucatán Seguro technological equipment was acquired to strengthen State security through video cameras, among other strategies.

Source: Sipse

