A Simple 4 Step Process To Sell A House

Every home seller dreams of a breezy sale of his house where he simply has to make a list, find a buyer, receive the payment, and hand over the keys. But it is not as simple as it looks. The reality is, you have to go through many challenges to get a fair price for your home. There is a step-by-step process to follow. Anyone who has not dealt with house selling before can get help from this simple guide for a stress-free sale of his house.

Set A Time To Sell

Once you think of selling your house , you may not know that this process might last for weeks or even months depending on the market condition. As soon as you know this isn’t your decision, jump right into doing research for your situation. Make a list of things to do, empty the house, do a proper cleaning for preparation, and do minor upgrades if needed. Gather ideas about what people around expect in your neighborhood.

Do A Pre-Sale Home Inspection

The pre-sale home inspection includes checking out and identifying any issues inside the home such as structural damages or any material defects before showing the whole house to the visitor. it may cost you some extra dollars on fixes and furnishing but this cost is not more than the cost of losing a buyer who may point out those issues and steps back from purchasing.

Hire A Real Estate Agent

You never know the real estate market trends unless you meet a real estate agent. Or there is a chance that you get a low price for your house. Do research to contact a professional agent. You can use the internet to see the profiles of different agents who have been in the field.

Pick one who has a good reputation and a strong record. You can also consult an estate agency such as REP Calgary Homes who can help you with the whole process and give you a positive experience with each and every transaction and paperwork.

Set A Market Competitive Price

Buyers never agree on paying more than the market’s competitive prices. Too many high prices can make your buyers take a step back and too low prices put them in doubt that there is something wrong with the house. Before setting the price, check the data of neighborhood houses that have recently been sold that give you an idea of how similar houses in your area are priced and set your house’s price accordingly.

Get In Contact And Gather Paperwork

This is the final stretch of the process. Once your offered price hits the buyer’s bid, this is where you are going to get things ready for the paperwork. You need to gather documents for a safe home sale. Make a record file with important mentions and other necessary documents include:

Home’s original purchase contact

Tax record

Certificate of authority

Once you are done with the whole process, it’s time to exchange things from giving keys into the buyer’s hand and receiving cash from him.







