A president that disdains National sports

AMLO showed once again his ignorance and lack of interest on what each of the athletes who participated in the Olympic and Paralympic games in Tokyo had won.

MEXICO, (October 07, 2021).- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ( AMLO ) presented awards to Olympic athletes who won medals at Tokyo 2020 during the morning conference on October 6th.

For the awards ceremony in AMLO’s daily morning conference, Commissioner Ana Guevara named the Olympic athletes one by one to go on to receive their award.

However, AMLO showed his ignorance of what each of the Olympic athletes who participated in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games had won.

When the athlete Aremi Fuentes was named, AMLO asked: “What did she come from?” To which Ana Guevara replied: Weightlifting.

The next to be named was Alejandra Valencia and AMLO asked again: Is she? To which Ana Guevara replied: “It’s from Archery too.”

The awards ceremony for the athletes was the result of the sale of “little pieces” from the National Lottery draw on September 15, 2021.

How much did the Mexican Olympic and Paralympic athletes who participated in Tokyo 2020 receive?

AMLO DELIVERS AWARDS TO OLYMPIC ATHLETES (PHOTO: COURTESY)

Ana Gabriela Guevara pointed out that each Olympic athlete will receive 240 thousand pesos just for participating in the Olympic and Paralympic games .

However, the athletes who obtained a medal will have an extra bonus of:

300 thousand pesos for the bronze medal

420 thousand for the silver

480 thousand for the gold

It should be noted that today, October 6, only 6 of the Olympic athletes attended the morning to receive, symbolically, their award for their participation.

Which Olympic athletes came in the morning to be recognized by AMLO?

AMLO DELIVERS CHECK (PHOTO: COURTESY)

The Olympic athletes who attended the morning of October 6 at the National Palace were:

Luis Antonio Álvarez Murillo, archery Aremi Fuentes Zavala, weightlifting Alejandra Valencia Trujillo, archery Juan Diego García López, Paralympic taekwondo Jesús Hernández Hernández, Paralympic swimming Diego López Díaz, Paralympic swimming

For his part, AMLO indicated that the funds were obtained from what the government recovered from what is obtained in an “ill-gotten way”.

Said funds were recovered from the Institute to Give Back to the People the Stolen, AMLO recalled .

“The National Lottery also helps us, because there are goods that cannot be sold, but if they are raffled, people participate,” he added.

Delivery of support to athletes with resources from the National Lottery. President AMLO conference. (Video: You Tube)

Source: SDP Noticias

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments