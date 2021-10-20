A luxurious truck ends up in the swamp at the Cienega of Progreso, Yucatan

Progreso, Yucatán, October 20, 2021 (ACOM). – A subject who was allegedly driving under the influence of intoxicating beverages lost control and got off the Chelem-Progreso highway, putting his luxurious vehicle in the middle of the swamp.

The 34-year-old J.R.C.C. was driving east to west in a Lincoln Navigator pickup truck with YXW843A Yucatan license plates.

Upon reaching kilometer 4 + 200, he lost control of his vehicle, leaving the asphalt strip and felling into the water.

People who witnessed the event called the emergency number 911, so municipal police officers from Progreso arrived along with Red Cross paramedics,

Subsequently, when no significant affected person was seen, the support of a tow was requested to remove the vehicle.

Source: Reporteros hoy

The Yucatan Times

