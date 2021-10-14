A green light was given to live music in Merida restaurants with closed spaces

Mérida, Yucatán.- Restaurants with enclosed spaces will now be able to have live music, as agreed at a meeting between local directors of the National Chamber of Restaurants and Seasoned Food Industry(Canirac) and a representative of the state government.

Roberto G. Cantón Barros, president of Canirac Yucatán and some members of its board, met with the director of the Instituto de Movilidad y Desarrollo Urbano Territorial (Imdut), Rafael Hernández Kotasek, before his travels to Europe with Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal.

It was reported that one of the measures already permitted, at the request of the Canirac, is the possibility of having live music groups inside enclosed spaces in restaurants.

Likewise, it was proposed that, once the second dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 has been applied to the group of people between 18 and 29 years old, before the end of October, the capacity may be increased and the hours of operation of the businesses, which are currently until 12 midnight, may be extended.

The restaurant leader and the state official highlighted the importance of continuing with the vaccination process in the different age groups of the population.

“It is evident that in spite of the number of contagions we have today, the serious cases of the disease have been significantly reduced, as an effect of the vaccine,” they commented.

Additionally, Hernandez Kotasek asked the restaurateurs to sensitize all the personnel of the industry who have not been vaccinated to receive their respective doses of the biological vaccine against the coronavirus.

The meeting was attended by representatives from restaurants such as Los Almendros, La Chaya Maya, Pollo Brujo, Messina’s, BBT, Grupo Eladio’s, Grupo Trotter and Siqueff Restaurants.

The Yucatan Times

