A 20-year-old woman with no comorbidities, among the Covid deaths this Tuesday in Yucatán

Coronavirus cases on October 19th; 146 new cases and 138 hospitalized

MERIDA, Yucatán, (October 20, 2021).- On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health of Yucatán reported 10 deaths by Covid, among them that of a 20 – year -old native of Merida and without comorbidities .

Likewise, it was reported that there were 146 new infections, as well as 138 hospitalized, which shows that the decline in these indicators continues, which until recently exceeded 200 daily cases.

In total, there are already 74 thousand 750 the total number of positive cases so far in the pandemic, while there are already 6 thousand 215 people who have lost their lives as a result of this disease.

Of that amount, 67 thousand 87 patients have already recovered, which represents 89% of the total registered infections.

Of the 146 new infections, 104 were in Mérida, 11 in Umán, 5 in Progreso, 4 in Valladolid, 3 in Maxcanú, 2 in Conkal, Kanasín, Ticul and Tixkokob; one in Acanceh, Chichimilá, Izamal, Motul, Opichén, Peto, Samahil, Sucilá, Tekax and Tizimín; Yucatan municipalities.

Infections in Mérida

Specifically, in Mérida , 45,358 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus living in: 11,767 in the North zone, 11,304 in the East zone, 4,352 in the Central zone, 6,989 in the South zone, and 10,946 in the Poniente zone.

Deaths

As for the 10 deaths of this October 19, 2021, these are the cases:

20-year-old female from Mérida No comorbidities 71-year-old male from Izamal No comorbidities Male 85 years old from Mérida No comorbidities 87-year-old male from Mérida Obesity / HAS 56-year-old female from Maxcanú Obesity 83-year-old female from Tixpéual No comorbidities 84 year old male from Acanceh HAS 68 year old female from Yaxkukul DM / HAS 83-year-old female from Mérida DM / HAS / OBESITY / CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE 73 year old female from Motul DM

Acronyms: SYSTEMIC ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION (SAH), DIABETES MELLITUS (DM) and CHRONIC KIDNEY FAILURE (CRF).

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments