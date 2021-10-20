A 20-year-old woman with no comorbidities, among the Covid deaths this Tuesday in Yucatán

Coronavirus cases on October 19th; 146 new cases and 138 hospitalized
MERIDA, Yucatán, (October 20, 2021).- On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health of Yucatán reported 10 deaths by Covid, among them that of a 20 – year -old native of Merida and without comorbidities .
Likewise, it was reported that there were 146 new infections, as well as 138 hospitalized, which shows that the decline in these indicators continues, which until recently exceeded 200 daily cases.
In total, there are already 74 thousand 750 the total number of positive cases so far in the pandemic, while there are already 6 thousand 215 people who have lost their lives as a result of this disease.
Of that amount, 67 thousand 87 patients have already recovered, which represents 89% of the total registered infections.
Of the 146 new infections, 104 were in Mérida, 11 in Umán, 5 in Progreso, 4 in Valladolid, 3 in Maxcanú, 2 in Conkal, Kanasín, Ticul and Tixkokob; one in Acanceh, Chichimilá, Izamal, Motul, Opichén, Peto, Samahil, Sucilá, Tekax and Tizimín; Yucatan municipalities.
Infections in Mérida
Specifically, in Mérida , 45,358 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus living in: 11,767 in the North zone, 11,304 in the East zone, 4,352 in the Central zone, 6,989 in the South zone, and 10,946 in the Poniente zone.
Deaths
As for the 10 deaths of this October 19, 2021, these are the cases:
- 20-year-old female from Mérida No comorbidities
- 71-year-old male from Izamal No comorbidities
- Male 85 years old from Mérida No comorbidities
- 87-year-old male from Mérida Obesity / HAS
- 56-year-old female from Maxcanú Obesity
- 83-year-old female from Tixpéual No comorbidities
- 84 year old male from Acanceh HAS
- 68 year old female from Yaxkukul DM / HAS
- 83-year-old female from Mérida DM / HAS / OBESITY / CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE
- 73 year old female from Motul DM
Acronyms: SYSTEMIC ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION (SAH), DIABETES MELLITUS (DM) and CHRONIC KIDNEY FAILURE (CRF).
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Heavy rains are expected to hit Mérida
Call to the general public to.
-
Compost can reduce trash going to landfills
50 percent of household garbage belongs.
-
Breast cancer cases double in Yucatán, these are the symptoms and risk factors
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 20, 2021).- In Yucatán,.
-
Texas plane crash: 21 people safely escape fiery wreck (VIDEO)
The plane was departing from an.
-
Costa Rica congress approves legalization of marijuana for medicinal use
SAN JOSE, October 20, 2021 (Reuters).
-
Festival de las Animas Mérida 2021, from October 24th to November 2nd
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 19, 2021).- At.
-
Great discovery in Yucatan! Underground connection between a cenote and a cave
Nine marine species and cave paintings.
-
John Kerry, US Climate Representative, defends clean energy before AMLO´s electric reform
“The move to a clean economy.
-
Quintana Roo Hotels lose half of their guests to Airbnb
Entrepreneurs from the south of the.
-
Relatives of María José fear that she has been a victim of femicide in northern Mérida neighborhood
Despite the fact that yesterday it.
Leave a Comment