A 17-year-old girl dies from Covid 19 in Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 2, 2021).- This is the medical report for this Friday, October 1:
As has been pointed out, in the economic reopening the most important data are hospital occupancy and daily income. Today we have 228 patients in public hospitals.
62,369 patients have already recovered: they do not present symptoms nor can they infect. This figure represents 87% of the total registered infections, which is 71,026.
Today 227 new infections of Coronavirus were detected.
- 162 in Mérida,
- 10 in Progreso,
- 9 in Kanasín,
- 8 in Tizimín and Umán,
- 7 in Ticul,
- 4 in Motul,
- 3 in Hunucmá and Tekax,
- 2 in Acanceh and Teabo,
- 2 foreigners
- 1 in Akil, Cansahcab, Cuncunul, Kinchil, Opichén, Río Lagartos and Sucilá.
Of the 71,026 positive cases, 574 are from another country or state.
THE MUNICIPALITIES OF YUCATÁN WITH THE GREATEST NUMBER OF CONTAGED PEOPLE ARE (accumulated cases as of September 30):
- Merida, 42,410
- Valladolid, 3,829
- Kanasín, 2,787
- Tizimin, 1,919
- Progreso, 1,854
- Uman, 1,811
- Ticul, 1,675
- Hunucma, 946
- Tekax, 937
- Motul, 843
- Maxcanu, 613
- Izamal, 585
- Acanceh, 466
- Bib, 394
- Tixkokob, 349
- Conkal, 338
- Temozon, 332
- Oxkutzcab, 325
- Chemax, 305
- Tinum, 263.
THE COLONIES OF MÉRIDA WITH THE HIGHEST NUMBER OF CONTAGED PEOPLE ARE (cases diagnosed in the last 14 days):
- Centro, 91
- Juan Pablo II, 90
- Ciudad Caucel, 56
- Chuburna de Hidalgo, 44
- Francisco de Montejo, 37
- Mulsay, 20
- Pacabtún and Yucalpetén, 16
- Fracccionamiento del Parque, 14
- Bojorquez, 13
- Tixcacal Opichén and Morelos Unit, 12
- Emilio Portes Gil y Las Americas, 11
- Bosques del Poniente, Paseos de Itzincab, San José Tecoh, Serapio Rendón and Vergel III, 10
- Castilla Camara, 9.
THE MUNICIPALITIES OF YUCATAN WITH THE HIGHEST NUMBER OF CASES DIAGNOSED IN THE LAST 14 DAYS ARE:
- Merida, 1,631
- Kanasín, 90
- Ticul, 56
- Uman, 51
- Progreso, 49
- Valladolid, 46
- Tizimin, 40
- Hunucma, 36
- Motul, 30
- Maxcanú, 24
- Izamal and Tekax, 18
- Conkal, 16
- Sucilá, 14
- Acanceh, Oxkutzcab and Tixkokob, 11
- Peto, 8
- Kinchil, 7
- Cuncunul, 6.
THE MUNICIPALITIES OF YUCATAN WITH THE HIGHEST NUMBER OF DEATHS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 ARE:
- Merida, 2,949
- Valladolid, 254
- Uman, 144
- Kanasín, 143
- Tizimin, 126
- Motul, 109
- Progreso, 105
- Ticul, 99
- Izamal, 77
- Hunucma, 64
- Maxcanú, 55
- Acanceh, 54
- Oxkutzcab, 52
- Temozón, 44
- Tekax, 43
- Chemax and Muna, 35
- Conkal, 34
- Tecoh and Tixkokob, 32.
Specifically, in Mérida 42,410 people have been diagnosed with Coronavirus (accumulated cases as of September 30), living in:
- 11,155 in the North zone
- 10,737 in the East zone
- 3,985 in the Downtown area
- 6,390 in the South zone
- 10,143 in the Poniente area
Unfortunately, in this medical report we report 15 deaths:
- 17-year-old female from Mérida Immunosuppression
- 75-year-old female from Cansahcab Without comorbidities
- 36-year-old male from Mérida HAS / IRC
- 71-year-old male from Mérida HAS / Obesity
- Female 57 years of Mérida Obesity
- 64-year-old female from Mérida Without comorbidities
- 83-year-old male from Mérida Without comorbidities
- 25-year-old female from Mérida Immunosuppression
- 63-year-old male from Mérida Without comorbidities
- 83-year-old female from Mérida Immunosuppression
- 83-year-old female from Hunucmá COPD / SAH / Obesity
- 64-year-old male from Mérida DM / Cardiovascular disease / SAH / Obesity
- Male 70 years old from Mérida Without comorbidities
- 67-year-old female from Mérida DM / HAS
- 60-year-old female from Mérida HAS
Acronyms: SYSTEMIC ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION (SAH), DIABETES MELLITUS (DM) and CHRONIC KIDNEY FAILURE (CRF).
In total, there are 5,984 people who died from the Coronavirus.
Of the active cases, 2,445 are stable, isolated, monitored by SSY medical personnel; have mild symptoms.
As already mentioned, 228 of the positive cases are in public hospitals and in total isolation. There are other patients awaiting diagnosis.
The age range of the cases is from 1 month to 107 years.
THE WEEKLY INDICATORS OF THE STATE HEALTH TRAFFIC LIGHT ARE IN ORANGE.
