8 Things To Consider When You Are Looking To Buy A Home

When someone considers buying a house, they always have their own set of priorities. The process of buying a house is complex and requires time, which often translates into the buyer losing track of their priorities, budget and key considerations. Hence, having a guideline or a checklist where one maintains pointers to go through every time they come across a potential buy is absolutely essential otherwise the buyer risks undermining or completely doing away with any of their or their family’s priorities. A guideline is also important for your realtor or real estate agent to understand the type of house you are looking for, and in order for them to compare any potential finds.

Listed below are eight important things that you should consider before purchasing a house. You could either take heed of these things as they are, or you could create a checklist for yourself or your realtor.

1. Consider the location of the house

This is probably the most crucial of all your considerations and buyers should look for a location that allows for easy access and proximity to all places they visit on a daily basis such as their work, school, college, site of worship, etc. Buyers should also consider proximity to their close family and friends, and the recreational spots they usually visit. They should also consider the home’s location with respect to its access to the main roads and whether the area is prone to traffic. Buyers should also consider the neighbourhood in which their home is located to ensure they can gel in with their neighbours and that their family can enjoy community living.

2. Consider the size and position of the lot

The size of the property also matters when you are looking to purchase a home and buyers often form a preference or choice for size of the property or lot upon visiting a few homes for sale . Buyers need to decide whether they want a corner plot, an interior plot, a large or a small property, and then look for their options accordingly. Their choice may depend upon the level of privacy they require, whether they are fond of gardening, if they want a lawn, and on their preferred length of the driveway.

3. Consider the number of bedrooms and bathrooms

Depending upon the size of your family, you’d have to decide the number of bedrooms you’d like to have in your home. While two bedrooms is the least most individuals expect, the number could go up to four, five or even seven depending upon their family members and their dynamic. Buyers also look for extra bedrooms to convert them into gaming or entertainment rooms later on. You should also consider that you may want to include a guest room in your home and include that number in your required bedrooms as well. Buyers should also consider the number of bathrooms as homes that are older usually feature only one bathroom and a powder room at most. If a buyer comes across a home they like with only one bathroom, they should check whether it would be feasible to build another bathroom later on.

4. Consider the style and model of home appliances

Home appliances matter a lot while you are purchasing a home as they represent a significant investment and can be expensive to replace. Make sure to understand the age, condition and cost of each home appliance. For instance, if you or your family members are fond of cooking, they might prefer an electronic cooking range over a gas stove and hence you should keep that in mind while assessing a home you like. You should check the washer, dryer, air conditioner, humidifier, etc. before making a purchase.

5. Consider the price of the home

While this is a no-brainer, you should determine a budget that works for you and then look for homes within your budget that suit your other preferences. Purchasing a home is a considerable investment, and you should consider whether the home you are looking to buy is worth its price tag, within your range and whether the plausible mortgage payments would be suitable for you.

6. Consider the maintenance costs

If you are not purchasing a new construction, it is possible that your home would need a number of repairs and upgrades. While choosing a home, make a list of all possible repairs, replacements, additions and upgrades that your home is likely to need and their potential costs. This should be followed by checking whether the maintenance costs fall into your budget, and then evaluating whether the home is worth its price tag depending on all the associated maintenance costs. While some of these changes may only be for cosmetic purposes and wouldn’t be too important, other changes could be absolutely essential and important for you to live in your new home.

7. Consider the age of the house

You should consider the age of the house if you are willing to look for homes from both older and newer constructions. While older homes have an appeal and an old world charm, they also require a number of repairs and costly upgrades. If you wish to purchase an older construction, make sure to have the time and budget on your hands to manage its upgrade. Additionally, building codes change every few years, and you should ensure that depending on the year your potential home was built, it is safe for living and requires doable maintenance.

8. Consider the kitchen and its layout

Buyers should also consider the kitchen’s size, style and layout before purchasing a home. The kitchen is not just a place where you cook but also a place where your family gets together, grabs a bite and spends some time. Kitchens are often the center of casual gatherings, and any family or friends you may invite usually hang out in the kitchen for some time. If your family members are fond of cooking, you should look for ample counter space, cooking range, and storage cabinets. You should also consider the number of sinks and their sizes.







