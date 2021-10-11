652 Central American migrants were found inside six trailers in Tamaulipas

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico — Mexican authorities have discovered 652 Central American migrants in six trailers near the United States border.
The trucks stopped at a military checkpoint Thursday night on a highway between Ciudad Victoria and Monterrey in the northern state of Tamaulipas. The state public safety agency said Friday that four suspects were arrested.
Among the migrants were 564 Guatemalans, as well as migrants from Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Belize. More than half of those aboard the trucks were children, nearly 200 of them not accompanied by an adult.
Authorities said the trucks’ journey appeared to have started in the central state of Puebla and they were trying to reach Monterrey, a key transportation hub for reaching various points on the U.S.-Mexico border.
The trailers were padlocked, forcing authorities to move them to state police facilities to cut them open. The Red Cross said that 40 migrants were evaluated for dehydration and malnutrition.
Tamaulipas’ health department said Friday that nine of the migrants tested positive for COVID-19.
Tamaulipas is a popular route for migrant smuggling, being the closest border state for Central American migrants.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Maya train will boost development in communities of the Puuc Route
YUCATAN, (October 11, 2021).- Families that.
-
Cuban baseball players defect during U-23 tournament in Mexico
Cuban officials called the players’ actions.
-
Mexico’s corn imports could break annual record
Mexico’s imports of corn, mostly from.
-
Social events organizers, happy with the epidemiological traffic light change and with the increase in capacity
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 11, 2021).- The.
-
Massive flare seen on Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our solar system
by: R. O. Parke Loyd, Arizona State University..
-
Two disturbances under observation in the Caribbean Sea
Forecasters are monitoring two disturbances that.
-
This is what happened to the 43 missing students from Ayotzinapa
Transcripts of newly released text messages between a.
-
The mysterious disappearance of a yacht that left the Mexican Caribbean to bring aid to Haiti
After more than eleven days without.
-
The US asks Mexico to let DEA and other agents into the country
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The new.
-
Outrage after gay woman diagnosed at Spanish hospital with ‘homosexuality’
LGBT group complains to Murcia government.
Leave a Comment