387 firearms were seized in the Yucatan Peninsula during 2020

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 26, 2021) .- In the course of 2020, in the Yucatán Peninsula, the staff of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) secured 387 firearms, 4.4 percent of the total seized in the country, reported the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

The greatest problem was registered in Quintana Roo, with 80.9 percent, followed by Yucatán, with 18 percent, and Campeche, with 1.1 percent.

According to statistics, Guanajuato registered the highest figure, with 1,908 weapons, 21.9 percent, followed by the state of Mexico, with 1,419, 16.3 percent, and Nuevo León, with 1,101, 12.1 percent.

These three states concentrate the largest amount of insured firearms, specifically, 50.3 percent.

While in Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa and Sonora there is no registered data or elements to respond to INEGI.

At the regional level, the highest security was registered in Quintana Roo, with 313 firearms, 3.6 percent. Quintana Roo is among the 10 states with the highest number of seizures.

In accordance with Article 104 of the Law of the State Public Security System, referring to the “Carrying of weapons”, it establishes that “Any person who performs public security functions may only carry weapons that have been authorized individually or those that they would have been assigned to him in particular and that they are collectively registered for the agency to which he is assigned, in terms of the Federal Law on Firearms and Explosives ”.

The Securing of arms and ammunition is contemplated in Article 106, which specifies that “When the members of public security institutions secure arms or ammunition, they must immediately notify the corresponding administrative unit, so that the necessary registrations can be made in the state and national registers of weapons and equipment, and make them available to the competent authorities, in terms of the applicable legal provisions and regulations ”.

The sanctions are established in Article 107, which only states that “Failure to comply with the provisions of this section will result in the carrying or possession of weapons being considered illegal and, therefore, sanctioned in terms of the legal provisions and applicable regulations ”.

