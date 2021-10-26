387 firearms were seized in the Yucatan Peninsula during 2020

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 26, 2021) .- In the course of 2020, in the Yucatán Peninsula, the staff of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) secured 387 firearms, 4.4 percent of the total seized in the country, reported the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).
The greatest problem was registered in Quintana Roo, with 80.9 percent, followed by Yucatán, with 18 percent, and Campeche, with 1.1 percent.
According to statistics, Guanajuato registered the highest figure, with 1,908 weapons, 21.9 percent, followed by the state of Mexico, with 1,419, 16.3 percent, and Nuevo León, with 1,101, 12.1 percent.
These three states concentrate the largest amount of insured firearms, specifically, 50.3 percent.
While in Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa and Sonora there is no registered data or elements to respond to INEGI.
At the regional level, the highest security was registered in Quintana Roo, with 313 firearms, 3.6 percent. Quintana Roo is among the 10 states with the highest number of seizures.
In accordance with Article 104 of the Law of the State Public Security System, referring to the “Carrying of weapons”, it establishes that “Any person who performs public security functions may only carry weapons that have been authorized individually or those that they would have been assigned to him in particular and that they are collectively registered for the agency to which he is assigned, in terms of the Federal Law on Firearms and Explosives ”.
The Securing of arms and ammunition is contemplated in Article 106, which specifies that “When the members of public security institutions secure arms or ammunition, they must immediately notify the corresponding administrative unit, so that the necessary registrations can be made in the state and national registers of weapons and equipment, and make them available to the competent authorities, in terms of the applicable legal provisions and regulations ”.
The sanctions are established in Article 107, which only states that “Failure to comply with the provisions of this section will result in the carrying or possession of weapons being considered illegal and, therefore, sanctioned in terms of the legal provisions and applicable regulations ”.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Indigenous Peoples not allowed into World’s ‘Most Inclusive’ Climate Conference
Indigenous peoples comprise less than 5.
-
Yucatecan student wins medal in the Women’s Pan American Mathematics Olympiad
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 26, 2021).- María.
-
Environmentalists announce demonstration against hotel project in Punta Nizuc, Cancun
The works of the hotel of.
-
With an Enigmatic Vaquería, the Festival de las Ánimas officially starts in Mérida
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 26, 2021).- On.
-
Vaccination has begun for Yucatecan adolescents with comorbidities
Mérida, Yucatán.- The application of vaccines.
-
AMLO announces work tour of Yucatán scheduled for Thursday, October 28th
In addition to supervising the Mayan.
-
Cold Day of the Dead forecast: temperatures could drop to 14ºC (57ºF)
Mérida, Yucatán.- The State Coordination of.
-
US citizen accused of kidnapping her 10-year-old daughter in Mérida
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (Ocotber 26, 2021).- The.
-
Construction works continue on Mérida’s “Paso Deprimido”… Why is it taking so long?
The works were not affected by.
-
With findings from the Maya Train, museums in Chichén Itzá and Ruta Puuc will open in 2023
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 26, 2021).- The.
Leave a Comment