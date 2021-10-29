  • Headlines,
    • 29 states of the Republic have changed to green in the epidemiological traffic light

    By on October 30, 2021
    (Photo: Twitter)

    Learn about the epidemiological traffic light and the COVID map in Mexico City, Edomex and all the states of the Mexican Republic, from November 1st to 15th.

    MEXICO, (Ocotber 30,2 021).- The Ministry of Health (SSa) released the map of the epidemiological traffic light change for the fortnight from November 1st to 15th. In this installment, it is highlighted that there are 29 states in green. It is also the first time that Mexico City has been on a green traffic light for three consecutive weeks.

    In its daily report, the SSa also notes that there are two states in yellow and one in orange.

    In this sense, for this October 29th, 4,001 cases of COVID-19 are reported, as well as 320 deaths due to the virus. In Mexico to date, 3 million 802,287 total cases and 287,951 total deaths have been confirmed by SARS-CoV-2.

    The 10 entities with the most accumulated confirmed cases are: Mexico City, State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Tabasco, Puebla, Veracruz, Sonora and San Luis Potosí.

    The SSa also stated that the majority of cases occur among women, with an incidence of 50.1%; however, in the case of deaths, these have a 62% predominance among men.

    States on green traffic light

    1. Baja California Sur
    2. Sonora
    3. Chihuahua
    4. Coahuila
    5. Nuevo Leon
    6. Tamaulipas
    7. Sinaloa
    8. Durango
    9. Zacatecas
    10. San Luis Potosí
    11. Veracruz
    12. Nayarit
    13. Jalisco
    14. Colima
    15. Michoacán
    16. Querétaro
    17. Hidalgo
    18. State of Mexico
    19. Mexico City
    20. Puebla
    21. Guerrero
    22. Oaxaca
    23. Tabasco
    24. Chiapas
    25. Campeche
    26. Quintana Roo
    27. Yucatan
    28. Morelos
    29. Tlaxcala

    States on yellow traffic light

    1. Aguascalientes
    2. Guanajuato

    States in orange traffic light

    The only state that remains on an orange light is Baja California.

    How many vaccinated people are there in Mexico?

    The Federal Health Ministry reported that to date there are 74,429,073 vaccinated people estimated by reported history, of which 60 million 130,077 already have a complete vaccination scheme.

    Source: Politica Expansion

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



