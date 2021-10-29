29 states of the Republic have changed to green in the epidemiological traffic light

Learn about the epidemiological traffic light and the COVID map in Mexico City, Edomex and all the states of the Mexican Republic, from November 1st to 15th.

MEXICO, (Ocotber 30,2 021).- The Ministry of Health (SSa) released the map of the epidemiological traffic light change for the fortnight from November 1st to 15th. In this installment, it is highlighted that there are 29 states in green. It is also the first time that Mexico City has been on a green traffic light for three consecutive weeks.

In its daily report, the SSa also notes that there are two states in yellow and one in orange.

In this sense, for this October 29th, 4,001 cases of COVID-19 are reported, as well as 320 deaths due to the virus. In Mexico to date, 3 million 802,287 total cases and 287,951 total deaths have been confirmed by SARS-CoV-2.

The 10 entities with the most accumulated confirmed cases are: Mexico City, State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Tabasco, Puebla, Veracruz, Sonora and San Luis Potosí.

The SSa also stated that the majority of cases occur among women, with an incidence of 50.1%; however, in the case of deaths, these have a 62% predominance among men.

States on green traffic light

Baja California Sur Sonora Chihuahua Coahuila Nuevo Leon Tamaulipas Sinaloa Durango Zacatecas San Luis Potosí Veracruz Nayarit Jalisco Colima Michoacán Querétaro Hidalgo State of Mexico Mexico City Puebla Guerrero Oaxaca Tabasco Chiapas Campeche Quintana Roo Yucatan Morelos Tlaxcala

States on yellow traffic light

Aguascalientes Guanajuato

States in orange traffic light

The only state that remains on an orange light is Baja California.

How many vaccinated people are there in Mexico?

The Federal Health Ministry reported that to date there are 74,429,073 vaccinated people estimated by reported history, of which 60 million 130,077 already have a complete vaccination scheme.

